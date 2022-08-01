Rebels split its first two games at state

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors, competing in its third straight state tournament, staved off elimination on Sunday at Wisner City Park in Wisner.

SOS, behind a massive game at the plate from Colin Wingard, defeated Valentine 14-5 to advance in the loser's bracket. Wingard led all hitters with two doubles, a grand slam, six RBIs and three runs scored.

The Rebels competed against DCB on Monday for a spot in Tuesday's semifinal against the winner of Syracuse-Malcolm. The state tournament final was Wednesday.

Last week, SOS took the hard route to returning to state winning three elimination games in as many days. After defeating BDS 10-1 on July 25, SOS shut out Wood River 8-0 twice over the next two days to claim the Area Tournament title in Geneva.

SOS 14, Valentine 5 (Sunday): Wingard carried the explosive Rebels offense as SOS led 13-0 after three innings in a five-inning, run-rule win over Valentine Sunday.

Wingard opened the scoring in the first with an RBI double and he hit another RBI double in the third to increase the SOS lead to 5-0. After two runs already came across, Wingard launched a grand slam to make it 11-0 in the third.

Mick Hoatson ended the game 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Hoatson grounded an RBI single up the middle in the third to make it 7-0. Logan Lindsley doubled and scored on an error in the second.

Pender 10, SOS 1 (Saturday): A four-run second and a five-run sixth carried Pender to a decisive win in the opening round of the state tournament.

Pender took a 4-0 lead in the second on three consecutive run-scoring singles with two outs. An error in the fifth increased its lead to 5-0.

A bases loaded walk in the fifth by Pierce Branting was the only run of the game for the Rebels. SOS struck out in back-to-back at-bats to end the frame.

An RBI single, passed ball, RBI single and error led to all five runs for Pender in the sixth.

In relief, Hoatson pitched 2 and 1/3 innings with one unearned run allowed on one hit with one strikeout. Isaac Whitmore tossed 2/3 innings with one hit and one strikeout. Wingard led the team with two hits. SOS ended the game with four.

SOS 8, Wood River 0 (July 27): After the game was suspended to July 27 because of weather, SOS resumed with a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Rebels scored in every inning, walking it off in the fifth on a two-run double by Hoatson. He finished the game with three RBIs and one run scored.

Wingard hit 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored. Lindsley hit 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Whitmore scored a run as a courtesy runner.

Shayden Lundstrom singled home Hoatson and scored on an error in the first to make it 2-0. Hoatson's RBI ground out increased the lead to 3-0 after two innings.

Wyatt Urban drove home Wingard on a ground out to shortstop in the third and Lundstrom drove in Korbe Urkoski on a sac fly in the fourth to make it 5-0. Lindsley singled home Wingard in the fifth before Hoatson's walk-off two-run double.

Wingard pitched the first inning before the game was suspended, not allowing a hit and striking out one batter.

SOS 8, Wood River 0 (July 26): A three-run third and a five-run fourth was all that was needed for SOS to force the if necessary game of the Area Tournament final.

Grady Belt hit 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. On the mound, Wingard pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He punched out six Wood River hitters.

Belt broke the scoreless tie in the third on a two-run double to left field, scoring Hoatson and Urkoski. Branting made it 3-0 two batters later on a single to right.

After Lindsley led off the fourth with a walk, he stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Hoatson drove in Lindsley on a single to center to make it 4-0.

Lundstrom drove a two-run double to left field and Belt followed that up with an RBI single to make it 7-0. Belt scored the decisive eighth run on a Branting sac fly.

SOS 10, BDS 1 (July 25): SOS broke the game open in the sixth with six runs in the frame to secure the run-rule win.

Hoatson was the Rebels' leadoff hitter and batted 4 for 5 with a double and a run scored. Wingard hit 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Belt drove in a run and scored.

On the mound, Whitmore earned the win pitching four innings. He allowed one run on one hit with four walks and three strikeouts.

BDS scored the first run of the game on an error in the first, but SOS tied it in the second on a Wingard RBI single and took the lead on a bases-loaded walk by Kelby Neujahr.

Urkoski hit a two-run home run in the fifth, extending the Rebels' lead to 4-1. In the sixth, Belt and Branting walked in a run and Urkoski and Wingard singled home a pair to increase the lead to 10-1.