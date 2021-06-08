Reds, Seniors win seven; Lavicky piles up six RBIs

David City's Krae Lavicky (Aquinas Catholic) and Jordan Kracl (David City) continued to add valuable contributions to the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds and the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors last week in Columbus as part of a perfect 7-0 record.
OWA and Lavicky went 4-0 while Lavicky and Kracl were 3-0 together as part of the Seniors. Lavicky combined for a 5 for 18 week with six RBIs, two doubles, two stolen bases and an run.
Kracl didn't have as many at-bats after a throw-in to the infield at Hooper-Scribner left him with some arm discomfort. He had just four official at bats and pitched two innings. He was taking some time off this week to rest up as Bank of the Valley forged ahead with a perfect 6-0 record.
OWA defeated West-Point Beemer 11-1 and Pender 8-3 on Saturday at the Pender Wood Bat Tournament, shut out Hooper-Scribner 10-0 on June 2 and started the week winning 16-2 over Wisner-Pilger Howells Dodge on June 1.
The Seniors defeated Pender on the road Friday 11-3, won at Hooper-Scribner 10-2 on June 2 and 9-0 at WPHD on June 1.
Owens Junior Reds 11, West-Point Beemer 1: It was a 3-2 OWA lead after three innings when the Reds exploded for eight runs in the fourth and initiated the mercy rule. Lavicky was 0 for 2 then came up with two on and one down in the fourth and doubled to left field for two runs.
Owens Junior Reds 8, Pender 3: Pender's leadoff hitter reached and scored a run in the first, third and fifth innings but that was only good enough for a 3-3 tie after four. Lakeview plated five in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Lavicky struck out twice and reached on an error in his first three at-bats then singled in the seventh.
Owens Junior Reds 10, Hooper-Scribner 0: The Reds had a run in the first, one in the second, two in the third then exploded for six in the fourth. OWA pitching walked three hitters and recorded all 15 outs in a mercy-rule shortened contest.
Lavicky plated the first run of the game on a sac fly in the first. His fly ball to left in the third resulted in an error and another run. He flew out to left again in the fourth and rolled into a double play in the fifth.
Owens Junior Reds 16, WPHD 2: Owens put up a crooked number in every inning other than the fifth but led by 14 at that point and saw the game come to an end.
The Reds scored four in the first, two in the second, four in the third and six in the fourth. Lavicky's night consisted of an RBI double, two walks and an RBI single.
Bank of the Valley Seniors 11, Pender 3: Pender has sent its Juniors to the state tournament as recently as 2018 and the Seniors that same summer and the next.
But while the hosts had several players on the field with top-level experience, Lakeview scored the first six runs and removed any drama early. Kracl walked in the second and the fifth and scored two runs. He made it 3-0 when he scored on a single and an error then increased the separation to 10-0 after two passed balls and a wild pitch.
Bank of the Valley Seniors 10, Hooper-Scribner 2: Hooper-Scribner scored the first run of the game in the second but that lead lasted only until the fourth when Lakeview pushed three across. Seven more in the fifth quickly turned the game on its head.
Kracl struck out in his one at bat before the injury then was replaced by Lavicky who walked and doubled in a run.
Bank of the Valley Seniors 9, WPHD 0: Lakeview scored at least one run in every inning but the third while putting together seven hits and five walks.
Bank of the Valley led 2-0 after the first, 7-0 after the second, then added single runs in the fourth and fifth.
Kracl singled, stole a base and scored a run in the fourth then drove one in on a ground out to third in the fifth. Lavicky went 0 for 2, reached on an error and stole a base.
Kracl also pitched in the third and fourth, retired all six batters he faced and struck out three.