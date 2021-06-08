Reds, Seniors win seven; Lavicky piles up six RBIs

Owens Junior Reds 8, Pender 3: Pender's leadoff hitter reached and scored a run in the first, third and fifth innings but that was only good enough for a 3-3 tie after four. Lakeview plated five in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Lavicky struck out twice and reached on an error in his first three at-bats then singled in the seventh.

Owens Junior Reds 10, Hooper-Scribner 0: The Reds had a run in the first, one in the second, two in the third then exploded for six in the fourth. OWA pitching walked three hitters and recorded all 15 outs in a mercy-rule shortened contest.

Lavicky plated the first run of the game on a sac fly in the first. His fly ball to left in the third resulted in an error and another run. He flew out to left again in the fourth and rolled into a double play in the fifth.

Owens Junior Reds 16, WPHD 2: Owens put up a crooked number in every inning other than the fifth but led by 14 at that point and saw the game come to an end.

The Reds scored four in the first, two in the second, four in the third and six in the fourth. Lavicky's night consisted of an RBI double, two walks and an RBI single.