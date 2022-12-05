Reece Kocian, Lane Bohac, Eli Fjell stand atop podium at Lakeview Invite

COLUMBUS - East Butler and Shelby-Rising City wrestling competed in their first tournament of the season Friday at the Lakeview Invite in Columbus.

Both teams impressed as the Tigers and the Huskies finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in a tournament field that featured teams from Class B and C.

East Butler finished in fourth with 126 points and Shelby-Rising City ended with 88.5 points. Raymond Central won the meet with 193 points and Lakeview was the runner-up at 177 points.

Reece Kocian and Lane Bohac earned gold medals for the Tigers. Vincent Hageman joined the senior duo on the podium with a silver medal. Kale Glasshoff and Blaine Orta placed fourth.

"I think overall, pretty solid. I think we were looking for that senior leadership and they did a pretty good job. Lane (Bohac) and Reece (Kocian), they both came through. We had a couple other seniors that placed, so that's awesome," Tigers head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "Vinnie (Hageman) making it through the heavyweight finals was great. He's been a heavyweight all his life, so he's really kind of coming through there. That's kind of nice to see."

SRC was led by freshmen Eli Fjell, Owen Krafka and Coy Vrbka. Fjell won gold after winning two matches. Krafka and Vrbka claimed silver medals in their first high school tournament.

Justin Knoll, a state medalist from last season, earned bronze after a 4-1 competition.

Kuhn said the confidence of the freshmen is what stood out to him.

"They're always pretty confident. Came out alright," Huskies head coach Tanner Kuhn said. "It's not where we start. It's where we finish."

Reece Kocian returned to the mat for the first time since breaking his wrist in the final tournament before districts. The senior secured three straight pins of Lakeview's Adan Ramirez and Elkhorn Valley's A.J. Campen at 1 minute, 5 seconds and of Gibbon's Ruben Hernandez at 5:25.

In the 126-pound gold medal bout, Kocian squared off against Elkhorn Valley's Mason Nitz. Kocian won by a 4-1 decision thanks to a first-period takedown and a reversal in the third period.

"It was one heck of a mountain climb. I come from almost being undefeated last year going in and knowing what I can do at state," Kocian said. "I ended up short cutting it before districts. This year, I have motivation. I know I'm a senior. It's my last year, so I'm going to go out with everything I got."

It's been a long journey back to the mat for Kocian, who saw his 39-4 junior season cut short. He described the process of overcoming the disappointment of not being able to wrestle in the postseason.

"Going back to my freshman year, I didn't even a medal. I was just underweight," Kocian said. "I come back my sophomore year just ready to wrestle and just knowing what it's like and just not being able to have that experience again last year just kind of really hurt me. Over the summer, I did a lot of weightlifting and just really get my mind focused for this season."

Kocian said the injury last season has lit a fire under him entering his final high school season.

"I want to be a state finalist. I've always been, since a kid, just wanted to be a state champ," he said. "I think this is the year I'm going to do it."

Bohac, a returning state medalist, won all four of his matches Friday. He pinned his first two opponents, Gibbon's David Molina and Raymond Central's Remington Parham.

In the semifinals, he defeated Elkhorn Valley's Isaac Eckert by a 4-2 decision. Bohac took down Eckert in the first period and scored a reversal to lead 4-0 with 1:30 remaining in the match. Eckert recorded a reversal a minute later, but Bohac was able to hold on to the win.

Bohac advanced to the 132-pound final against Raymond Central's Jacob Schultz. The senior broke the scoreless deadlock in the second period with a reversal after starting the period on bottom.

Schultz recorded an escape with 16 seconds remaining in the match, but was unable to score any more points.

"Last year, he (Bohac) had some foot injuries and was able to wrestle, but he definitely wasn't himself there at the end," Doug said. "I think he was ready to get on the mat and kind of prove himself again. Not to anyone else, but just to himself that he can still do it."

Hageman clinched a silver medal going 3-1. He pinned Wayne's Tyrian Chen Lo in round one. In the quarterfinals, Hageman recorded a fall at 12 seconds against Elkhorn Valley's Paxton Cleveland. Hageman pinned Scotus Central Catholic's Alex Evans in the semifinals at 1:16.

The senior suffered his only defeat in the 285-pound final, losing to Raymond Central's Tyson Malousek at 4:20.

Orta went 2-2 and placed fourth at 145. The senior bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat with a pin of Wayne's Taven Ocampo at 3:44. In the consolation semifinals, Orta defeated Lakeview's Gerber Recinos by a 10-6 decision.

The senior trailed 4-3 after two periods. He erased the deficit with a seven-point third on two reversals and a three-point nearfall.

In the third place match, Raymond Central's Wyatt Jelinek defeated Orta by an 18-11 decision. Orta trailed 5-2 after one and 11-4 after two periods. Both wrestlers scored seven points in the third.

Kale earned fourth at 113 pounds thanks to two pins of Scotus' Alex Sucha and Raymond Central's Sean Shultz. He won a match by medical forfeit in the consolation semifinals. In the third place match, Kale was defeated by fall by Lakeview's Noah Wyatt.

"I think we're pretty happy with (today). The freshmen showed something (today)," Glasshoff said. "I know a couple would have liked to place higher, but I'm pretty happy with how they did."

Fjell received a bye into the semifinals. In his first match of the night, the freshman defeated Lakeview's Sebastian De La Cruz by tech fall 21-6. In the match, Fjell recorded seven takedowns, one two-point nearfall, one three-point nearfall and a reversal.

That set up a showdown in the 195-pound final against Raymond Central junior Logan Jelinek. With two seconds remaining in the match, Fjell pinned Jelinek to secure the gold medal.

"It feels amazing," Fjell said. "This is what I've worked for all my life."

After Thursday's duals, Fjell is 5-0 to start the season. He has his eye on making school history this season.

"My goal is to be the first freshman ever at SRC to place at state. It's a big goal, but I think I can get there," he said. "I just want to do right by the team, especially in duals."

Krafka claimed silver at 106 after a pin of East Butler's Keigan Kocian in the quarterfinals and a win by 5-0 decision against Scotus' Hunter Brunkhorst. In the gold medal match, Krafka lost to Raymond Central's Elijah Ehlers by a 6-3 decision.

The freshman trailed 2-0 after an Ehlers takedown. Ehlers extended his lead to 4-1 on a reversal with Krafka getting on the board thanks to an escape. In the third, both wrestlers scored two points.

Vrbka won two of his three matches, defeated East Butler's Dylan Klement by a 10-0 major decision. He recorded two takedowns and two three-point nearfalls.

In the semifinal, Vrbka defeated Raymond Central's Kaden Parde by a 5-1 decision. Vrbka took down Parde in period one and led 2-1 entering the third after a Parde escape.

Vrbka outscored Parde 3-0 in the final two minutes with an escape and a takedown to advance to the 185-pound final. Ashland-Greenwood's Carver Konzem pinned Vrbka at 39 seconds to claim the top spot on the podium.

Knoll won four of his five matches Friday. He pinned Gibbon's Trace Smith and Lakeview's Daniel McManigal to advance to the semifinals. Cameron Shultz of Raymond Central edged out Knoll by one point 5-4 to reach the final.

Knoll took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a reversal put Cameron in front. A penalty tied the dual, but with 30 seconds left, Cameron pinned Knoll for a two-point nearfall. The Husky senior escaped with four seconds left for his final point of the night.

He bounced back in the semifinals with a pin of Rocco Hageman. In the third-place match, Knoll defeated North Bend's Jake Hunke by an 11-3 major decision. Knoll recorded four takedowns, one two-point nearfall and a penalty.

On Thursday, Shelby-Rising City earned three dual at the Clarkson/Leigh quadrangular. The Huskies defeated High Plains 45-24, Clarkson/Leigh 42-30 and Winside 45-18. Kuhn and Fjell said a goal for the team is to qualify for state duals.

"They want state duals. We made three steps to get there," Kuhn said. "We're getting there. We just need to get healthy."

East Butler will take the mat on Saturday at the Osceola Invite. SRC will compete at Saturday's North Bend Invite.