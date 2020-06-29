Reigning state champs deny Rebels tournament title

SOS added a run in the seventh but faced more drama when Belt walked two with two outs. On a full-count pitch he ended the game on a grounder to second.

The Rebels built their advantage thanks to multi-hit efforts by Jett Pinneo and Gierhan. Pinneo was 2 for 3 with an RBI while Gierhan was 2 for 2 and drove in three. Grady Belt and Mick Hoatson drove in two runs and Gierhan and Isaiah Zelasney both stole two bases.

Colin Wingard started and struggled with command early on but gave up just two runs in a bases-loaded, no outs jam in the first and allowed only two runs over the next three innings.

Though he was cruising along, he ran up against the pitch count limit and had to be removed.

"He is a kid that every now and then struggles early on and then just gains more control and power as the game progresses," Kuhnel said. "There again, we got the large lead and then tried to do a little too much at the plate rather than taking what the opposing pitcher gives you. But in the end, we came out on top against a great team that had a large number of players that played on the state championship Junior team last year.

SATURDAY, DCB 9, SOS 6: SOS led 3-0 after a big first inning and 5-1 after four before DCB scored eight runs over the final three frames.