Reimers falls in love all over again

"He’s somebody that we anticipate to be the guy," Jensen said. "He’s a guy that we think, even potentially as a freshman that can step in and be an All-American for us. I see him potentially being our starter and potentially being an all-American or national champion, whichever way he goes."

Coming into his first collegiate year, Reimers wasn't sure what to expect. Rather than put any pressure on himself, he went in unassuming and ready to learn. That sort of approach had him falling deeper and deeper in love with wrestling as his knowledge and his training improved.

"Another thing (I enjoyed) is the higher level of competition," he said. "It just makes it that much more fun. Coming into the room and wrestling great teammates and then going out there and competing and trying to prove yourself, is really nice.

"I was kind of a big fish in a small pound in Class C. Coming here, there are no expectations, no weight on my back about anything. I get to go out there and compete and wrestle free and have fun. That’s the biggest thing. With nothing holding me back, I’ve just been wrestling free and having fun."