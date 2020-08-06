Rerucha, Lavicky find new family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bank of the Valley coach Brach Johnson wasn't sure what to expect out of his group once it finally came together for an abbreviated summer season.

After all, it took some help from his son, Jaden, to take a roster that once had only three members in mid-May to 11 by the time of the first game on July 19. Yet, while it took some convincing, and players from outside the city, to complete the team, that mix of personalities came together quickly and successfully.

David City's Keegan Lavicky and Michael Rerucha were big reasons why. As newcomers to a group long established together, Lavicky and Rerucha fit right in with many teammates that had previously been opponents.

"It was just a really fun summer, especially since it was a new group of guys. It was great getting to know a whole 'nother team. I wasn't really sure how it would go meeting that team of new guys, but it was like finding another family," Rerucha said. "It was fun to go out and compete with a new group of guys, go out there and give it our all and win some games."

Rerucha hit .292 on the season with five runs scored, a .392 on-base percentage and two stolen bases. His skills added speed on the base paths and in the outfield.