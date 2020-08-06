Rerucha, Lavicky find new family

Bank of the Valley coach Brach Johnson wasn't sure what to expect out of his group once it finally came together for an abbreviated summer season.
After all, it took some help from his son, Jaden, to take a roster that once had only three members in mid-May to 11 by the time of the first game on July 19. Yet, while it took some convincing, and players from outside the city, to complete the team, that mix of personalities came together quickly and successfully.
David City's Keegan Lavicky and Michael Rerucha were big reasons why. As newcomers to a group long established together, Lavicky and Rerucha fit right in with many teammates that had previously been opponents.
"It was just a really fun summer, especially since it was a new group of guys. It was great getting to know a whole 'nother team. I wasn't really sure how it would go meeting that team of new guys, but it was like finding another family," Rerucha said. "It was fun to go out and compete with a new group of guys, go out there and give it our all and win some games."
Rerucha hit .292 on the season with five runs scored, a .392 on-base percentage and two stolen bases. His skills added speed on the base paths and in the outfield.
Lavicky had just six hits and was .188 in 32 plate appearances but offered another option behind the plate and in several spots on the field. He played catcher, third base, first base, second base and made just one error in 52 chances.
For Rerucha, it was new life in a career that seemed ended when the pandemic began to cancel sports and most of life in March. He had always planned to come back and play one more season of Legion ball since his birthday falls within the allowable time frame. COVID-19 threatened that then David City chose to forego the season. With one last chance at organized sports, he was concerned, to say the least.
Rerucha gave up baseball a few years back in favor of summer basketball. He returned to the diamond in 2019 and fell back in love with the game. He had one more year to embrace that love before varsity sports ended permanently.
To end up on a team, have a chance to play and do it with a the added benefit of making new friends, Rerucha couldn't have imagined such a situation just months earlier.
"Everyone's asking your summer plans, and it's like, 'Yep, I'm playing baseball,'" he said. "Then when everything started, I wondered if I'd ever get that last chance to play an organized sport."
Lavicky has another summer back in the dugout remaining, but he too was grateful for the opportunity. He considers baseball his second favorite sport. When his hometown team shut it down for the year, it seemed a year was lost.
He couldn't have guessed how lucky he'd be to find a baseball brotherhood with players he might see across from him this fall.
Bank of the Valley went 8-6, winning four of its final five games. There was some trial-and-error early on as the coaching staff discovered where players fit best in the lineup and on the field.
One game was lost to a rainout and three to cancellations because of the virus; two of those were the last two games of the season.
Thankfully, Bank of the Valley ended with perhaps its best performance of the year - a doubleheader sweep of O'Neill 16-7 and 17-7 prior to the last week going by the wayside.
For Lavicky, another highlight was the 8-4 comeback win over West Point when Bank of the Valley trailed 4-0. Individually, Rerucha had one of his best games ever when he was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a ringing double that went off the left field wall in a win over Battle Creek.
"Afterward, I told the guys, 'I've never hit a ball that hard in my life,'" Rerucha said with a laugh.
It wasn't the team either expected, it wasn't the situation they had planned for, but neither could imagine their summer any different once it was over.
"It was fun. I was glad we had a chance to play. It's not every day you get to play with guys you usually play against," Lavicky said. "They were all a lot of fun. I'm really thankful for the opportunity."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
