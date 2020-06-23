Rerucha, Lavicky seeking first wins for Bank of the Valley Seniors

Two David City representatives and the Bank of the Valley Seniors were still searching for their first wins of the young Legion season following an 8-0 shutout at the hands of Wayne on Monday night in Columbus.
Michael Rerucha and Keegan Lavicky, normally members of the David City Post #125 team, have found a new home for the summer following the cancellation of the DC season.
The duo opened with a pair of games Friday then Monday on the roster of a group that went 11-8-1 last season and finished one win short of the state tournament.
Wayne 8, Bank of the Valley 0: The visitors plated one in the first then exploded four six in the second and controlled the action throughout. Bank of the Valley managed just five hits, left seven runners on base and was just 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.
Rerucha took the start, going 1 and 2/3 with four runs but only one allowed. A two-out double following a one-out walk in the first opened the scoring for Wayne.
Rerucha then walked the leadoff hitter in the second and paid for it later following two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly. He would have been out of the inning in the next at bat were it not for an error at third. That one mistake then led to back-to-back singles, a home run and five more Wayne runs.
Despite the tough outing for Rerucha, and the Seniors overall, coach Brach Johnson was confident his group would bounce back. Several players remain from the 2019 squad that started 1-4 then won seven straight.
"We were just talking about that," Johnson said following the postgame meeting. "We got beat by Arlington by eight (in the first game), and this reminded me of last year. We just talked about going to Sioux City, beating a good team and that turning our season around. ...I can kind of see that coming; we'll just see how the next week plays out if we can get something started."
Central City 9, Bank of the Valley 7: Bank of the Valley scored four in its first at bat and held a 6-4 lead as late as the fourth inning before Central City scored four in the fifth and took the lead for good.
Rerucha went to the plate twice, finishing 0 for 1 with a sacrifice bunt. Lavicky started at catcher, made six outs and went 0 for 4 at the plate.
"We were really sloppy, and I think the guys would admit that," coach Brach Johnson said. "It's just kind of a knocking-the-rust-off kind of thing, at least these first couple games for sure. But, we were every bit as good as they were. We just didn't score the runs we needed to when we needed to."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
