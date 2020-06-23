Rerucha, Lavicky seeking first wins for Bank of the Valley Seniors

Despite the tough outing for Rerucha, and the Seniors overall, coach Brach Johnson was confident his group would bounce back. Several players remain from the 2019 squad that started 1-4 then won seven straight.

"We were just talking about that," Johnson said following the postgame meeting. "We got beat by Arlington by eight (in the first game), and this reminded me of last year. We just talked about going to Sioux City, beating a good team and that turning our season around. ...I can kind of see that coming; we'll just see how the next week plays out if we can get something started."

Central City 9, Bank of the Valley 7: Bank of the Valley scored four in its first at bat and held a 6-4 lead as late as the fourth inning before Central City scored four in the fifth and took the lead for good.

Rerucha went to the plate twice, finishing 0 for 1 with a sacrifice bunt. Lavicky started at catcher, made six outs and went 0 for 4 at the plate.

"We were really sloppy, and I think the guys would admit that," coach Brach Johnson said. "It's just kind of a knocking-the-rust-off kind of thing, at least these first couple games for sure. But, we were every bit as good as they were. We just didn't score the runs we needed to when we needed to."

