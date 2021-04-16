Romshek's silver tops Monarchs in Wisner-Pilger

Bianca Romshek had the best finish of the day at the Wisner-Pilger Invite on April 10 for the Aquinas Catholic girls. Her runner-up time in the 800 was one of 13 medals for the Monarchs. They were seventh in four other events, that close to making it a 17-medal haul.

Romshek crossed the line in the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 38.68 seconds. She was just under three seconds behind the winner from North Bend.

Alli Hartman and Aubrey Novacek in the high jump, Madisen Jelinek in the long jump, Gianna Frasher in the 3200 and the 400 relay team all earned silver medals.

Hartman and Novacek tied with a top height of 4 feet, 8 inches. That mark also tied the runner-up, but Elizabeth Hall of Logan View had a better secondary jump. Jelinek's top mark in the long jump was at 15-10.50. Frasher crossed the line in the two-mile run in 13:33.85. Trista Birkel, Jocelyn Stara, Emma Sellers and Jelinek finished the 400 relay in 54.50 seconds.

Jelinek won a third medal when she took fourth in the triple jump then picked up a fourth medal with Grace Reiter, Stara and Sellers in the mile relay. Gracyn Wollmer was fourth in the discus.

Fifth place went to Hartman in the 100 hurdles. Ava Hilger was sixth in the 200.

Hilger in the 100, Sellers in the 200, Stara in the 400 and Claire Wisnieski in the shot put were all one spot short of a medal with sixth-place finishes.

