Schindler, Spatz, Belt claim gold at David City Invite

David City, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City wrestled at Friday's David City Invite. The Scouts had 16 wrestlers compete, East Butler had seven and SRC had five.

The Scouts had two gold medalists in Simon Schindler and Josh Spatz. The two seniors each recorded four pins in their final wrestling competition at their home gym.

Schindler won gold at 126 pounds. After he recorded two falls, Schindler faced teammate Stanley Allen in the quarterfinals. He pinned him 61 seconds into the match to advance to the semifinals.

Schuyler's Trey Svatora was the opponent in the next round, and Schindler recorded his fastest win of the season. Schindler pinned Svatora at 28 seconds to advance to the championship match against East Butler's Luke Polivka.

Schindler defeated Polivka by a 10-0 major decision. In the first period, Schindler recorded a takedown. He had a five-point second with a reversal and a three-point nearfall. Schindler took down Polivka for the second time in the third period. A penalty made it 10-0.

The championship-winning match marked Schindler's 100th win of his career. He also claimed gold at his home invite for the first time and improved to 26-1 on the season.

Schindler said it meant a lot for him to get his 100th win at home, something he said he never thought about it when he began his high school career.

"I have a lot of support here and it just shows everybody that it's been a ride," Schindler said.

Schindler said neutral position enabled his success.

"I was just firing on all cylinders," he said. "Kids stayed on the bottom. That's alright. I still turned them."

Spatz improved to 23-4 on the season as he won a David City Invite title for the second straight season. In the second round, Spatz pinned Malcolm's Bricen Wilkie in 59 seconds. He followed that up with an 8-3 decision win over Norris' Caden Eggleston.

In the 138-pound championship bracket, Spatz defeated Millard West's Casey Olson with a fall at 1:02. For the gold medal, Spatz had a rematch with Eggleston. It came down to the dying seconds as Eggleston led 7-6. With 17 seconds on the scoreboard, Spatz recorded a reversal to take an 8-7 lead. Ten seconds later, he pinned Eggleston to secure the gold.

"It was good for Simon to get his 100th win here at home," coach Tahne Thiem said. "I thought Josh did a nice job too, just battling all the way to the end and showing a lot of heart. I was happy with both of those guys."

Zach Bongers, Ethan Underwood and Tre' Daro earned silver medals. Bongers recorded three falls to reach the title match against Millard West's Avery Russell.

Russell defeated Bongers 6-5 after building a 6-1 lead in the first two periods. Bongers fell a point short after scoring a three-point nearfall with 33 seconds left and a stalling penalty with one second left. His record stands at 23-9.

Underwood, at 152 pounds, recorded three wins by decision and one by major decision. He faced Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt in the first-place match and lost by a 6-0 decision for a record of 19-13.

Daro pinned his first four opponents with his quickest coming at 40 seconds in the first round. He faced Milford's Thomas Vance for the second time Friday and third time this season in the gold medal match. Vance emerged victorious by a 9-6 decision.

On a couple takedowns, Vance led Daro 4-2 heading to the third period. Daro recorded two escapes and took the lead with a takedown but Vance scored the final five points. It marks Daro's second loss of the season and leaves him at 25-2.

Brayden Johnson earned the 132-pound bronze medal and Chase Krafka placed fourth at 285. Keaton Busch at 113 and Barrett Andel at 160 earned fifth place. As a team, David City finished second with 156 points. Milford won the tournament title with 189.5 points.

Thiem said David City's other finalists wrestled well to have the opportunity for a medal.

"I think, a huge positive in today's is matches that we lost earlier in the year (to the same opponents), but we came back and won today, so that shows me that what we're doing every day in the practice room is working," Thiem said. "Maybe we got beat earlier in the year, but we're outworking our opponents, and that's what we strive for every day."

Shelby-Rising City's Grady Belt claimed his fourth tournament gold on Friday as he won four matches to improve to 27-3.

He pinned Norris' Brigham Schoenbeck, David City's Lukas Sabata and East Butler's Blaine Orta to reach the 145-pound title bout. Belt defeated Centennial's Jarrett Dodson by an 8-0 major decision as he recorded two takedowns, one nearfall, one escape and one penalty.

Huskies head coach Tanner Kuhn said Belt wrestling his style has led to his success this season.

"He doesn't let people really dominate his style. He knows what he's good at and he sticks with it," Kuhn said. "He's done really good mentally focusing on himself this year more than anything."

Collin Vrbka earned bronze and improved to 21-9 at 195 pounds. He recorded three falls including one on Schuyler's Gabriel Moyao at 2:31 to claim third.

Justin Knoll and Landon Sliva also left David City with a medal as they place fifth and sixth, respectively.

"We wrestled well today. Everyone came in and we got a win," Kuhn said. "Everyone got a physical win and we all placed. At this meet, that's a good accomplishment for this young team."

East Butler placed ninth in the team standings with 59 points. The Tigers rested several wrestlers due to injury and illness after competing in their second tournament of the week and a day after a dual against Raymond Central.

The Tigers had four medalists. Reece Kocian and Polivka won silver medals, Blaine Orta placed fourth and Trenton Van Veldhuizen earned fifth.

Kocian improved his record to 29-3 as he pinned four opponents to reach the 113-pound gold medal match. He faced Millard West's Enrique Haynes and lost by major decision 18-6.

Polivka, at 126, recorded three pins. In the semifinals he defeated Milford's Joey Kenning by a 4-0 decision. Polivka scored a takedown and a two-point nearfall in the first period. He went on to lose to Schindler in the final and sits at 23-10.

"I think, obviously, the final matches were tough, but we knew going in if they can wrestle though, they can get there and maybe have a chance," Tigers head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "It didn't work out the way we wanted in the finals, but I think they wrestled pretty tough today."

Raymond Central 67, East Butler 6: The Tigers dropped their third consecutive dual loss on Thursday. Kocian and Polivka recorded the only two wins on the night for East Butler as they each won by decision. Kocian won 6-2 and Polivka won 5-1.

David City 45, Wahoo 20: The Scouts earned their fourth dual win of the season on Jan. 18 against Wahoo.

Bongers, Underwood and Daro recorded falls for David City. Andel earned a win by 9-4 decision. The Warriors claimed four wins while David City tallied four wins by forfeit.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

