David City's Hayden Schmit and Barrett Andel took home Fairbury Boys Invitational gold Friday.

The two were joined by 10 other Scouts claiming medals as David City finished third out of 10 teams with 174 total points. York took first as a team with 225.5 points.

Schmit (33-4) won gold after going 4-0 on the day with all four wins coming via pinfall. The four pins all came in under a minute as Schmit earned pins at 12 seconds, 34 seconds and 22 seconds.

In his longest match of the day, Schmit would earn 106-pound gold with a 51-second pin in the first-place match.

Andel (31-8) earned a bye to start the day followed by a 7-0 decision in the semifinal.

In the 170-pound first-place match Andel would claim gold due to a medical forfeit.

Three more Scouts would compete for gold as Kendall Schindler, Brittin Valentine and Brayden Johnson all lost in their first-place matches.

Schindler (27-7) won two matches, starting with a 12-0 major decision then won via pinfall in 54 seconds.

Schindler would then drop his last match of the day with a fall at 1:24 in the 113-pound first-place match.

Valentine (22-8) won his first two matches with a pin at 41 seconds followed by an 18-11 decision.

He would lose in the 126-pound first-place match due to a medical forfeit.

Johnson (27-10) took a bye in the opening round before a pinfall victory at 2:15 in the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Johnson won in a 4-3 decision followed by a loss in the 132-pound first-place match in an 8-2 decision.

One Scout would take home bronze as Keaton Kloke finished in third place.

Kloke (20-5) opened with a bye and then won his first match in a 4-1 decision. Kloke would fall in the 120-pound semifinal at 1:42 moving him into the third-place match.

In the third place match, Kloke won with a pin at 2:12 to secure bronze.

Two more Scouts would compete in third-place matches as Jace Rerucha and Lukas Sabata each lost and took fourth.

Rerucha (14-10) finished the day with a 2-2 record winning the first two matches before dropping the second two in 138-pound action.

Sabata (17-14) started with a bye before picking up a win followed by two losses to close the day including a loss in the 152-pound third-place match.

David City would have two Scouts take fifth place with Darren Vodicka (19-19) going 4-1 on the day and Keaton Busch (18-14) also finishing 4-1.

The final two medalists for David City were Garrett Small (13-14) and Chase Krafka (9-14) each taking sixth place.

The Scouts' next outing is at Boone Central for NSAA Class C District 1 action.