OMAHA - David City freshman Hayden Schmit competed for the NSAA Class C 106-pound State Wrestling Championship Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Schmit (39-6) posted one fall and two decisions to earn his spot in the final against undefeated Wilber-Clatonia freshman Zaiyahn Ornelas.

It was the fifth meeting this season between the two freshmen. Ornelas won twice by tech fall, once by fall, once by decision and one by medical forfeit.

On Saturday, Schmit trailed 2-1 after escaping following an Ornelas takedown. The Wilber-Clatonia freshman scored 16 of the final 17 points to seal an 18-2 tech fall for the state championship.

"Hayden (Schmit) had a fantastic freshman year. He really did beat a lot of top-quality opponents this year. He ran into a tough kid," Scouts head coach Tahner Thiem said. "Getting on the other side of the bracket of Zaiyahn (Ornelas) ... the goal was to get to the finals and then give ourselves a chance against Zaiyahn."

Schmit pinned St. Paul freshman Layne Baker in the first round at 2 minutes, 40 seconds. He concluded Thursday with a 6-3 quarterfinal win over Wood River freshman Jace Martin.

Schmit took down Martin in period one and reversed in periods two and three. Martin scored on a penalty and a takedown.

In the semifinals, Schmit squared off against Battle Creek sophomore Ryan Stusse Jr. in the rubber match following a win each during the regular season.

Stusse Jr. opened the scoring with a takedown 32 seconds into the match. Schmit escaped with 58 seconds left in period one to cut the deficit in half.

The freshman took the lead for good on a second-period reversal, riding out the third period on top.

"I think it went pretty well overall," Schmit said. "I had competitive matches all throughout. Just had a tough match in the finals."

Schmit finished the season with 46 takedowns and 11 reversals. He scored the second-most match points on the Scouts.

"Super proud. It's amazing," Schmit said. "I wouldn't have thought last year that I'll be here in the finals."

After going winless in Omaha in his first state appearance last season, Barrett Andel (36-11) was determined to finish on the podium in his senior season.

Andel secured a medal with falls of Battle Creek sophomore Wyatt Nierodzik at 3:34 and of Tri County sophomore Cooper Stokebrand at 1:15.

In the semifinals, the senior was pinned by Valentine senior Cayden Lamb at 1:03 sending him to the consolation semifinals.

Andel punched his ticket to the 170-pound third place match following a 2-1 victory against Broken Bow senior Jack Myers on a third-period reversal with 48 seconds remaining. Myers escaped with just four seconds on the clock.

Pierce senior Blake Bolling defeated Andel 5-2 to claim bronze on two takedowns and one escape. Andel escaped twice.

"It feels (getting a medal) considering I started wrestling in seventh grade," Andel said. "It's a good feeling."

Thiem said he always saw potential in Andel due to the senior's work ethic and coachability.

"Super happy that he (Andel) could grab a medal. He had a great draw and he seized the opportunity," Thiem said. "We kept telling him to seize the opportunity because it was right there for him. I think winning in the quarters and getting to the semis was a huge relief for him to just be guaranteed a medal. He really did wrestle tough."

After competing on the JV squad as a freshman and wrestling just six matches his sophomore season, Andel recorded 66 wins in his final two seasons as a Scout.

"I didn't medal last year. That's all I thought about all summer, all wrestling season and kind of what drove me," Andel said. "It was a rollercoaster. Some ups and downs like getting injured and stuff, but just ending where I did and finishing on a high note is good."

Keaton Kloke and Brittin Valentine fell in the heartbreak round Friday night.

Kloke (24-7) defeated Yutan junior Bryce Kolc by a 9-0 major decision following two takedowns, one three-point nearfall and one reversal. In the quarterfinals, the junior fell to Broken Bow freshman Cash Watson 5-3.

Watson jumped out to a 3-0 lead following an escape and a takedown in the second period. Kloke escaped twice and scored on a penalty to tie the match, but a Watson takedown with 20 seconds proved to be the decisive score.

The junior rebounded with a 5-2 victory over Malcolm freshman Cody Barton overcoming a 2-0 deficit with an escape, reversal and a takedown.

In the consolation third round, Kloke went into triple overtime against Milford sophomore Cooper Rea in a scoreless deadlock. Rea scored seven points in double and triple overtime on a pair of nearfalls and a reversal.

"It's unfortunate how that whole match went (versus Rea). It was questionable of whether or not we scored or didn't score. Kloke is a great kid," Thiem said. "He's a grinder. He's worked so hard. Really compared to last year, he went 0-2. This year he went 2-2 and really wrestled tough."

Valentine (28-11) nearly erased an 8-2 deficit to district champion Valentine junior Will Sprenger in the first round Thursday. Valentine scored three reversals and a takedown and trailed 9-8 with 38 seconds remaining. Sprenger escaped with 12 seconds left to hold on.

The freshman posted a 42-second fall of Winnebago senior Adain Robles to advance to the consolation second round. Valentine defeated South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 sophomore Rowan Jarosik 7-5 on a two-point nearfall, a three-point nearfall and a reversal to move into the heartbreak round.

Valentine lost to Fillmore Central senior Travis Meyer on a disqualification. Thiem said the referee deemed Valentine made an illegal move that led to Meyer passing out.

"Brittin (Valentine) wrestled really well. We had that Sprenger kid on the ropes," Thiem said. "We thought we maybe had two to send it into overtime, but the call didn't go our way. Kind of a questionable call in the wrestle backs there. The kid kept going into the arm instead of turning the other way, he passed out."

Kendall Schindler (30-11) fell to eventual state champion Battle Creek sophomore Ayden Wintz in the first round by fall at 1:02. The junior earned his second career win at state with an 11-0 major decision over Central City sophomore Dylan Lovejoy.

Schindler recorded a three-point nearfall, a pair of two-point nearfalls and a takedown.

In the consolations second round, Schindler was pinned by Norfolk Catholic sophomore Yair Santiago at 2:38.

David City placed 13th in Class C with 46 points. The Scouts will return four of its five state qualifiers and all but two of its entire squad as Andel and Chase Krafka were the only seniors this season.

"I really believe our guys are hungry. Really all of our returners, their season did not end the way they wanted it to," Thiem said. "It'll be kind of one of those deals like how can you be complacent, how can we not go back to work type thing. I think a lot of our guys started working today for next year."