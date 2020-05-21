Scott Stara: The legend in a legendary program

"When he was an upperclassman, we were up at the Boone Central Invite and he was wrestling a heavyweight from Neligh-Oakdale and he happened to give up a takedown and he was very upset," Galen said.

"I felt sorry for the kid, because Scott got the escape, took him down, and pinned him really fast. That was his mentality. If you scored on him...I felt sorry for the guy that scored on him. That was his attitude. I looked over at the coach and he kind of smiled. He came over afterward and said, ‘I think we pi#%ed him off,’ and I said ‘Yes, I think you did.’"

While the intensity was evident on the mat, Stara showed extreme levels of calmness before and after.

Sometimes he was so calm he had no trouble catching a few Zs during tournaments.

"You’d see him get angry a couple of times, but very rarely would you see him angry off the mat," Nathan said. "One of the stories I always bring up is at wrestling tournaments we’d have to go wake Scott up.