Scotus girls back to .500

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer and its three members from Aquinas Catholic returned to .500 when the Shamrocks held off Omaha Concordia for a 3-2 road win on Monday in Omaha.

Goals included two from freshman Emma Brezenski and one by junior Maysa Kuhl. Brezenski scored her team-leading fourth and fifth of the season while Kuhl notched the first of her career.

Scotus led 2-0 at halftime then had to deny Concordia a comeback when the Mustangs found the back of the next twice in the second half.

The win snapped a mini two-game skid following a loss Friday to Elkhorn 2-0 and a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus High in the second half of the Shamrock Invite on March 19.

Scotus has been struggling so far this season in building up the attack through the midfield. The three Monarchs who are part of this year's co-op between the two - freshmen Izzie Kadavy and Flora Dalton and junior Lacie Hartman - could be part of the solution, but for now coach Kristie Brezenski says its a work in progress.

Friday in Elkhorn, the hosts took the 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a missed Scotus pass at the midfield. The Antlers took the turnover forward and chipped a shot over the head of Shamrock goalkeeper Faith Weber.

Scotus answered at 28 minutes when Libbie Brezenski struck from the spot for her first goal of the season. Younger sister Emma drew the foul in the box and set Libbie up for the equalizer.

The game winner could have been prevented by three different Shamrocks who had a chance to stab possession away as it was carried from the midfield into the attacking zone. As the defense broke down, Weber came out of the goal to cut down the angle but a shot snuck just inside the post.

Elkhorn went up 2-1 in the first minute of the second half and barely survived a Scotus attack in the final minutes. Libbie found Emma for what seemed to be the game-tying goal with four minutes left until the play was whistled offside.

Scotus is 2-2 and travels to 3-1 Blair on Thursday before returning home to face 0-4 Lakeview up at Central Community College on Friday at 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.