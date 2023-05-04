Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer, on the backs of a historic goalkeeping performance, ended the regular season Thursday with a dramatic 1-0 shootout win at Elkhorn North.

The Shamrocks, ranked No. 6 by the Lincoln Journal Star, held the fifth-ranked Wolves goalless for 100 minutes as senior Faith Weber made a school-record 36 saves.

In its first penalty shootout in two years, Scotus fell behind 2-0 after three rounds and it needed Weber to make two saves and for the team to make two goals to force sudden death.

Weber held her end of the bargain with a pair of saves. Katelyn Pensick scored in round four and Maysa Kuhl evened the shootout 2-2 in round five, forcing sudden death.

After both teams scored in the sixth round, Scotus missed in round seven and they needed Weber to make a save to extend the shootout. Weber dove to her left and pushed the side aside.

In the next round, Scotus missed with Weber making the save forcing it to round nine. Larkyn Mahoney scored, but the Wolves scored to send it to a 10th round.

Izzie Kadavy scored for the Shamrocks to put them ahead 5-4. On the ensuing Elkhorn North kick, they missed it solidifying the victory for Scotus.

“The first three, they stepped up. The main thing is they stepped up. Not a lot of people step up in those pressure situations. I think they just got a little too excited,” Shamrocks head coach Kristie Brezenski said. “Instead of just placing it, they tried to just kill it. The first three were unfortunate, but Katelyn Pensick was the first make. She just went up there cool as a cucumber and so did Maysa Kuhl.

“They came up huge. It’s stressful when they get up there. They were like it’s so scary.”

As the Shamrocks enter the postseason, Brezenski said Thursday's experience will pay off as the pressure rises with every match.

“It’s big getting in those pressure situations, knowing they can still step up and still do what they’re supposed to do even in those pressure, scary situations,” she said. “It’s only going to get scarier from here. It’s only going to be better teams. The wins are going to get sweeter. It’s intense and it’s great to have something experienced now going into state.”

On April 25, Scotus picked up a 4-0 win at Hastings on a brace from Libbie Brezenski and goals from Kadavy and Mia Fehringer. Kadavy tallied an assist to go with her 12th goal of the season.

The Shamrocks finished the regular season 11-2. They hosted the Class B-6 subdistrict tournament at Wilderness Park. On Monday, Scotus played South Sioux City in the subdistrict final Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Shamrocks will compete in a district final with a ticket to the state tournament on the line.

“You start off great and then things happen, bad things happen then worse things happen and then they start climbing themselves out. They never give up though,” Brezenski said. “One thing about our team that when things are down, they never give up. They kind of lean on each other and find a way out. It’s been fun to see.”