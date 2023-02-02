In one of the toughest Southern Nebraska Conference meets in recent memory, David City boys wrestling earned four conference silver medals Saturday at Centennial.

For the second time in the last 12 years, David City failed to win the conference title. The Scouts placed fifth with 87 points. Fillmore Central took home the SNC championship with 170 points. Fairbury ended the meet as the runner-up with 136 points.

Hayden Schmit, Kendall Schindler, Brittin Valentine and Barrett Andel finished the meet as conference runners-up. Jace Rerucha took home bronze.

Schmit (29-5) pinned his way to the 106-pound title match, defeating Sutton's Korey Poppe at 1 minute, 37 seconds. In the semifinals, the freshman beat Thayer Central's Colter Sinn at 1:41. Schmit medically forfeited the final.

Schindler (25-6) punched his ticket to the 113 first-place match with a semifinal fall of Fairbury's Gavin Gerths at 1:19. The junior entered the third period of the title bout with a 4-2 lead over Wilber-Clatonia's Grant Eschiti.

With 55 seconds remaining, Eschiti took down Schindler to tie the match. He secured the pin of Schindler at 5:30 to take home the gold medal.

Valentine (20-7) recorded a 35-second fall of Sutton's Landon Scheidemann in the 126 quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Valentine prevailed by a 12-8 decision over Rowan Jarosik of South Central Nebraska Unified District #5.

The freshman led 7-4 after one period and 9-6 after two. He tallied a three-point nearfall, three reversals, one takedown and one escape. Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central pinned Valentine at 4:55 in the final.

Andel (28-8) reached the 170 final on a fall at 3:05 against Fairbury's Konrad Kuzelka. The senior went up against Thayer Central's Gunner Mumford in the first-place match.

Mumford scored a takedown in period two following an Andel escape to take a 2-1 lead into the third. In the final two minutes, Mumford outscored Andel 5-2 for a 7-4 victory behind two more takedowns and one escape. Andel ended the match with two escapes and one penalty point.

Rerucha (12-8) collected the first varsity bronze medal of his career after winning three of four matches. He defeated Cael Payne of Centennial on a 59-second fall. After suffering an 18-3 tech fall defeat to Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann, Rerucha bounced back with two consolation wins.

The sophomore pinned Fairbury's Carter Johnson at 1:51 in the semifinals and Payne at 2:20 in the 138 third-place match.

Last Thursday, the Scouts swept their home triangular. They defeated Malcolm 54-15 on falls from Schindler, Valentine, Daren Vodicka and Andel.

Keaton Busch, Valentine and Andel pinned their respective opponents against North Bend in a 48-24 win.

David City completed its dual season at 3-3. It'll compete at Friday's Fairbury Invite in its final meet before districts.

Scout girls at Raymond Central

The David City girls wrestling team competed in Friday's Raymond Central Girls Invite in its final tournament before districts.

Laylani Kasik and Grace Eickmeier claimed bronze medals with Sidnee Busch placing fourth and Savannah Gregory ending the meet in sixth.

Kasik (20-7) bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat with three consolation wins at 155. She defeated teammate Cally Schmid 2-0 on two escapes.

The sophomore defeated Lincoln Northwest's Feryal Akpo-Idrissou 6-4 in the consolation semifinals with two takedowns and a two-point nearfall. In the third-place match, Kasik pinned Fairbury's Heidi Ramos at 2:59.

Eickmeier (7-9) rebounded from a semifinal defeat with a pair of victories in the consolation bracket. After she was pinned by Millard South's Rowyn Wiltgen, Eickmeier pinned Lincoln Southwest's Ivy Theewen at 1:32.

The junior then took down Azariah Valenzuela of Lincoln North Star with a 55-second fall in the 170 third-place match.

Busch (14-14) opened the meet with a fall of Fairbury's Gabriella Herrera at 1:59. The senior was pinned in the quarterfinals by Millard South's Abbie Littell, sending her to the consolation bracket.

In her next match, Busch defeated Wood River's Autymn Saul 5-0 on two takedowns and one escape. The senior earned a consolation semifinal win by medical forfeit before she medically forfeited the 145 third-place match.

Gregory (3-14) dropped both of her matches at 135. She was pinned by Millard South's Naomi Sohriakoff and Faibury's MaiLee Garner.

The Scouts' next competition is Friday and Saturday in the District A-2 meet at Madison.