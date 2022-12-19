Scout boys medal six at Logan View, seven girls medal at Johnson County Central

David City boys and girls wrestling were last minute additions to their respective meets Saturday following the cancellation of the two-day Valentine Invite.

The boys traveled to the Dan Mowinkel-Logan View Invite while the girls competed in the Thunderbird Invite at Johnson County Central.

In the Logan View Invite, David City placed fourth with 124.5 points. Broken Bow won the meet with 174.5 points and Fillmore Central was the runner-up with 153.5 points.

Six Scouts brought home medals. Keaton Kloke was the team's lone gold medalist. Hayden Schmit and Brittin Valentine won silver medals, Kendall Schindler and Barrett Andel took home bronze and Luke Polivka placed fourth.

Kloke (7-0) remained unbeaten following four wins on Saturday. He pinned Tekamah-Herman's Jager Leichleiter, Southern's Jacob Ward and Fort Calhoun's Gage Nixon to reach the 120-pound final.

Kloke defeated Broken Bow's Cash Nelson by a 6-2 decision to capture gold. The junior trailed 2-1 after one period, but he scored the final five points with a takedown, a two-point nearfall and an escape. Saturday marked Kloke's second gold of the season.

Schmit (9-2) had his arm raised twice following a pair of falls of Milford's Quinn Zegers and Tekamah-Herman's Blayne Williams at 57 and 49 seconds, respectively. In the 106 final, Battle Creek's Ryan Stusse Jr. claimed victory with a fall at 4 minutes, 58 seconds. Through three matches, Schmit earned the collection with a bronze, gold and now silver.

Valentine (7-3) earned two wins to reach the 126 final. He defeated Fort Calhoun's Levi Lasher by fall at 1:20 and Lakeview state qualifier Levi Lutjelusche by a 12-2 major decision.

The freshman was pinned by Fillmore Central's Travis Meyer in the final, Valentine's third loss in a final through three meets.

Schindler (8-3) earned the bronze at 113. After pinning Logan View's Dylan Palmer in 37 seconds in the quarterfinals, Schindler lost to Yutan's Janson Pilkington by fall at 4:30.

In the consolation bracket, Schindler defeated North Bend's Cashtin Stanek by a 6-4 decision and Syracuse's Caleb Caudill by a 12-0 major decision. The junior recorded three takedowns, two two-point nearfalls, two three-point nearfalls, two escapes and one reversal in the consolation wins.

Andel (10-3) also posted three wins on the day. He pinned Syracuse's Tyler Sears in the quarters in 46 seconds before falling to Lakeview's Yordi Dominguez in the semis by a 5-3 decision.

The senior tallied two falls in the 170 consolation bracket. Andel beat Fillmore Central's Domonic Harding at 1:39 and Logan View's Gavin Ruwe at 2:52.

Polivka (6-3) competed to the full six minutes in all four of his 138 matches as he went 2-2. He won by a 4-0 decision against Fillmore Central's Wyatt Rayburn. After a loss to Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding in the semifinals, Polivka bounced back with a 13-5 major decision over Jaxon Wood.

Lakeview's Eli Pilakowski took home the bronze medal, defeating Polivka by a 1-0 decision. Pilakowski escaped Polivka with 1:04 remaining in the match for the lone point.

David City's double dual at Twin River scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to weather. It'll take the mat next on Jan. 6-7 at the Norm Manstedt Invite in Columbus.

David City girls

All seven Scouts medaled at Johnson County Central. Jazmine Palencia and Grace Eickmeier earned their first gold medals.

Palencia (3-3) pinned Palmyra's Priyanka Malhotra at 1:23 and then she defeated teammate Savannah Gregory by an 8-7 decision to win gold at 145.

Palencia led Gregory 6-0 after one period following a penalty, takedown and a three-point nearfall. Gregory responded with four points in the second on a reversal and a two-point nearfall. A reversal to start the third by Palencia put the match out of reach for Gregory despite a late escape and takedown.

Gregory (3-4) lost to Malhotra in her first match of the day as she was pinned at 1:08 to take home bronze.

Eickmeier (3-2) earned gold at 170, winning her first three matches of the season. She pinned teammate Laylani Kasik at 1:42, Lincoln High's Isabel Reyes-Castillo at 1:45 and Dorchester's Aylynn Schisow at 2:26.

Cadence Smaus (1-3) earned her first win of the season, defeating Palmyra's Rheanna Priel at 3:04. In her final 125 bout, Smaus lost to Tarkio's Brooklyn Wennihan by fall at 45 seconds.

Sidnee Busch (7-6) went 2-2 at 155. She began the meet with a fall of Johnson County Central's Shelbi Peters at 48 seconds. Johnson County Central's Rita Ceballos and Lincoln High's Jazleen Alvarez pinned Busch in the next two matches. The senior pinned teammate Cally Schmid in 36 seconds to claim silver.

Kasik (9-3) won her final two 170 matches of the day following the loss to Eickmeier. She pinned Schisow in 1:42 and Reyes-Castillo in 28 seconds.

Schmid (4-4) went 2-2 on the day with all four 155 matches decided by fall. Schmid recorded first-period pins of Alvarez and Peters at 1:15 and 1:05, respectively. The sophomore lost to Ceballos in 56 seconds and to Busch.

The Scouts will return to action on Jan. 5 in the Norm Manstedt Invite in Columbus.