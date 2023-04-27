For the second straight varsity meet, the David City boys track and field left with the championship winning the Centennial Invite on April 18.

The Scouts finished the meet with 100 points and 16 medals. They beat out Milford by six points.

Caden Denker added three more gold medals, sweeping the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash races for the first time this season. The senior broke his own school record in the 100 with a time of 10.86 seconds and the school record in the 200 with a time of 22 seconds, beating it by 0.09 seconds.

Denker posted a 400 time of 53.73 seconds with Denker's closest margin of victory coming in the 100, beating out Lakeview's Landon Ternus by 0.2 seconds.

Reese Svoboda was crowned the triple jump champion at Centennial with a mark of 41 feet, 5 inches. He also placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 57.02 seconds.

The sophomore also joined Denker, Braxten Osantowski and Brock Dubbs on the winning 400 relay team as they crossed the line in 45.11 seconds. Minden was second at 46.57 seconds.

Kambri Andel continued her strong spring season with two silvers and one bronze. The freshman was the 200 runner-up at 26.85 seconds and the long jump runner-up at 15-11.25. Andel collected bronze in the 100 sprinting to a time of 12.91 seconds.

Both David City 1600 relays won silver medals. The girls team of Meagan Jahde, Kamryn Behrns, Addison Kuhlman and Andel recorded a time of 4 minutes, 32.08 seconds. Svoboda, Osantowski, Barrett Andel and Ethan Buresh-Marick finished the race in 3:47.59.

Dubbs joined Denker as the lone Scout with three individual medals as he won bronze in the 100 and long jump and placed fourth in the 200. On the track, the junior finished the 100 in 11.42 seconds and the 200 in 23.8 seconds. Dubbs recorded a long jump of 19-6.

Cohen Denker joined Svoboda on the triple jump medal stand with a third-place mark of 40-3.25. The freshman also medaled in the 110 hurdles with a fourth-place time of 17.07 seconds.

Brayden Johnson collected bronze in the high jump, leaping over the bar at 5-6. Jahde sprinted to a bronze in the 400 with a time of 1:04.67. Kailey Blum also medaled in the same event placing sixth at 1:09.73.

Jahde, Blum, Trinity Boss and Ava Daro comprised the 400 relay team that won bronze with a time of 54.37 seconds. Boss and Daro medaled in the 100 and 100 hurdles, respectively. Boss posted a time of 13.56 seconds and Daro hurdled over the line at 18.72 seconds.

Barrett and Brittin Valentine medaled in the pole vault. The senior placed fourth with a mark of 11-6 and Valentine was fifth at 11 feet. Barrett also competed at Thursday's Fred Arnold Invite at Schuyler where he won silver in the event with a mark of 11 feet.

Behrns placed fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.84 seconds and Ashley Villalba posted the sixth-furthest shot put throw at 33-6.5 Osantowski rounded out the David City medalists with a sixth-place time of 44.89 seconds.

David City competed at the Shelby-Rising City Invite. The Scouts' next meet is Saturday at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet at Thayer Central.