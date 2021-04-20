 Skip to main content
Scout boys win two relays at Wisner-Pilger
Scout boys win two relays at Wisner-Pilger

  • Updated
David City boys track and field scored a pair of relay golds while senior Dylan Vodicka won three individual medals April 10 at Wisner-Pilger.

Jack McKay, Caden Denker, Clayton Harris and Barrett Andel edged out the runners-up from Aquinas Catholic by just 0.16 seconds in the mile relay and crossed the line in first. Andel, Alex Thoendal, Drew Langan and Keaton Kloke were the champs in the two-mile relay.

The David City boys were third with 58 team points. Aquinas Catholic won the meet on 150 points. Stanton was second with 92.

Dylan Vodicka

Vodicka's top result was in the high jump where he reached a height of 5 feet, 8 inches and was second. He took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and earned a third medal with a fifth-place run in the 300 hurdles.

Denker was also a multiple medal winner after a runner-up run in both the 200 and 400. McKay took fourth in both the 100 and 200. Harris took sixth in the 800.

Reach the Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

