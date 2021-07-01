Scout football runners-up in 7-on-7 league

Opportunities were abundant for young and less experienced David City football players at the Lakeview 7-on-7 league last month. Those youngsters played major roles in leading the Scouts to a second place team finish.
Developing youth is a key ingredient every summertime, but that was especially true this year due to timing. Several Scouts missed time at the 7-on-7 league due to wrestling camps and other activites.
Coach Robert Evans asked several of his less-experienced guys to step up. They responded just as he had hoped.
David City played in a six-game regular season program in addition to last week's tournament. The Scouts went 3-2-1 during the regular season and placed second in the tournament behind West Point.
"A lot of our kids were gone to wrestling camp and some younger kids really stepped in," Evans said. "They were freshmen and a lot of those kids didn't have a lot of varsity experience. Those younger kids are buying in. It kind of helps guide the transition in our program."
David City went 3-6 last fall and graduated its starting quarterback, its top two rushers, three of the top four pass catchers and top four in tackles.
Several that will have a role in filling those positions stood out up in Columbus. Evans mentioned Caden Denker and Seth Golden as two of the brightest rising stars.
Denker will be a junior this upcoming season after leading the team with two sacks and two fumble recoveries. He also finished with 416 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Golden became the Scouts signal caller for the first time during the league. The senior impressed with his poise and ability.
"Caden Deker really stepped into that leadership role," Evans said. "Seth Golden really showed that he can handle the position."
As always, Evans' top goal for his players are in the weight room. Entering his third season at the helm of the program, Evans is looking to continue building culture. That culture includes commitment in the weight room. The Scouts have made tremendous strides in his first two years.
"We've got to finish the offseason training in the weight room and then we go into minicamp and stuff like that," Evans said. "We want to grow as individuals and as a team."
Once the summer comes and goes, Evans wants the youngsters to show up with confidence and a sense of belonging. They've started the summer recognizing and stepping into opportunities. Continuing that would set up a positive start to fall camp.
"I hope that some of the younger kids that are maybe on the fence that they see that you can be a contributor to our program and make it successful," Evans said.
