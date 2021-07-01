Scout football runners-up in 7-on-7 league

Denker will be a junior this upcoming season after leading the team with two sacks and two fumble recoveries. He also finished with 416 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Golden became the Scouts signal caller for the first time during the league. The senior impressed with his poise and ability.

"Caden Deker really stepped into that leadership role," Evans said. "Seth Golden really showed that he can handle the position."

As always, Evans' top goal for his players are in the weight room. Entering his third season at the helm of the program, Evans is looking to continue building culture. That culture includes commitment in the weight room. The Scouts have made tremendous strides in his first two years.

"We've got to finish the offseason training in the weight room and then we go into minicamp and stuff like that," Evans said. "We want to grow as individuals and as a team."

Once the summer comes and goes, Evans wants the youngsters to show up with confidence and a sense of belonging. They've started the summer recognizing and stepping into opportunities. Continuing that would set up a positive start to fall camp.

"I hope that some of the younger kids that are maybe on the fence that they see that you can be a contributor to our program and make it successful," Evans said.

