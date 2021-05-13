 Skip to main content
Scout girls 4th at SNC
Scout girls 4th at SNC

David City Girls Track

KD Hansen takes the baton from Emily Johnson March 25 in the girls 1600 relay at Shelby-Rising City. Hansen, Johnson and the Scout girls were fourth at the SNC meet on May 1.

David City track and field’s Maya Couch won two gold medals while Lauren Vandenberg came away with one as the Scouts finished fourth at the Southern Nebraska Conference on May 1.

“The girls did a great job and competed well," coach Tali Reeves said. "Our field event athletes had a great day with many (personal records)."

Fairbury finished in first place with a score of 92 points while Milford was second (82). Centennial just squeaked by David City, 68-67, for third.

Individually, Lauren Vandenberg finished first place in the shot put with a top throw of 38 feet, 9 inches. She was one spot away from winning double gold when she landed her top discus throw at 119-7 and was the runner-up.

Maya Couch came away with gold in the 100 with a time of 12.50 seconds while Avery Couch wasn’t far behind in second place (12.68). Additionally, Neely Behrns finished in sixth (12.90).

In the 400 relay, the Couches and Behrns teamed up with Natalie Blum and took first place (51.78).

Later, Maya Couch was awarded a silver medal in the 200 on a run of 28.56 seconds, and Behrns was fifth at 29.19. Maya Couch was also fourth in the long jump at 16.7-25. Payton Andel added another field medal when she reached 8-6 in the pole vault.

In the 400-meter run, Lili Eickmeier finished in sixth (1:08.12). She also medaled in the 300 hurdles by taking sixth (53.42).

Reeves praised Maya Couch's performance in the long jump, in addition to her two first-place finishes, and Vandenberg on her throws.

“I was very impressed with our sprinters. They had a great day and scored us some big points,” Reeves said.

David City competed against Sutton, Superior, TC Titans, Sandy Creek, Heartland, Wilber Clatonia and Fillmore Central. The Scouts travel to Wood River on Thursday for the district meet.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

