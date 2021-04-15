Scout girls break 400 relay record

David City’s Neely Behrns and her 400 relay teammates knew their potential to set a school record in the event. Yet, when they finally did, the accomplishment was somewhat of a surprise.

Behrens and her track and field coach, Tali Reeves, said following some bad handoffs - as well as finishing runner-up in the event - it seemed making history would have to wait.

The final time said otherwise.

Behrns, Avery and Maya Couch and Natalie Blum’s time of 51.30 seconds was good enough to break a mark that had stood since 2008.

“It was a shock when our coaches told us that we had run a good time,” Behrns said. “We had some bad handoffs during the race and lost for the first time this season, so it felt like a school record was not possible.”

Reeves said she believed it was only “a matter of time” before the mark was broken. Even though it wasn’t a clean race, Reeves said she’s hopeful the record is just the beginning of the group's potential.

“I believe the best is yet to come for these girls. They are eager to get back on the track and better their time,” Reeves said.

The Clarkson-Leigh 100 relay team barely beat out David City when its girls ran a 51.16.