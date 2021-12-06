Scout girls earn pair of wins

David City girls basketball, coming off a 16-8 season, opened the new campaign with a pair of conference wins over Centennial and Sandy Creek.

The Scouts defeated Centennial on Thursday 47-33 and followed it up with a win over Sandy Creek on Saturday 57-30.

David City def. Sandy Creek 57-30: The Scouts capped the opening weekend with a convincing win over Sandy Creek.

The game was tied 13-13 after one, but David City outscored the Cougars 44-17 the rest of the way.

David City shot 44% from the field as three players finished in double-figures. Neely Behrns scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, Emily Johnson tallied 15 points and eight rebounds and Emily Glodowski finished with 10 points.

The Scouts shot 8-of-20 from 3-point range to go with 15 assists on 22 made field goals.

Defensively, David City forced 24 turnovers. It recorded 11 steals, including four from freshman Meagan Jahde and senior Lili Eickmeier. Sandy Creek shot just 19% from the field.

"Neely and Emily Johnson hit some threes that gave us some cushion. Emily Glodowski also did a great job of hitting a couple jumpers and making some good cuts to the hoop for easy layups," coach Sam Schlautman said. "It was a hard-fought win and another good team win."

David City def. Centennial 47-33: The Scouts won their season opener Thursday behind strong defense.

The Broncos were held to under 10 points in the final three quarters and limited to 22% shooting.

David City's offense was paced by Behrns, Jahde and Johnson. The trio scored 45 of the team's 47 points.

Behrns recorded 18 points and eight rebounds. She shot 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

In her first high school varsity basketball game, Meagan Jahde had 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting and six rebounds. Jahde was 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

"We pressed early, which gave them some trouble, but got into some foul issues in the first half and had a bunch of girls without much varsity experience step in and make some huge plays," Schlautman said. "It was a great first win that showed we have girls that can step in and contribute."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

