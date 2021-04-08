Scout girls earn seven golds

The David City girls track and field team had seven first-place finishes at the Malcolm triangular on March 29.

First up, Neely Behrns finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 16.78 seconds. In the 300 hurdles, Lili Eickmeier was first (51.47).

Lauren Vandenberg took first place in the shot put with a distance of 36 feet, 1 inch. She was also the top finisher in the discus throw (114-02).

Maya Couch took first in the 200-meter dash (27.68). Payton Andel wound up first in the pole vault (7-6.00). And the 400 relay team of Avery and Maya Couch, Natalie Blum and Behrns finished in first place (52.69).

“The girls competed well,” coach Tali Reeves said, adding praise to the seven first-place finishers. “It was a good meet to see multiple athletes compete in different events.”

The Scouts also had additional athletes post strong results.

Avery Couch took second in the 100-meter dash (17.44). Keetyn Valentine was the runner-up in the 800-meter run (3:16.97).

Kaydense Hansen took fifth place in the 300 hurdles (56.03). Ashely Villaiva ended up in sixth in the shot put (25-11.00). Natalie Blum placed fifth in the long jump (13-11.00).