Scout girls in prime position for state hardware

The David City girls will be on the doorstep of history when the Class C state meet begins on Friday in Omaha. The Scouts have never won a track and field state championship, but based on results from the district meets, have an excellent shot at collecting a team trophy.
Teams compete for entries to the state meet at nine different locations. Most events include two automatic qualifiers for first and second place. Typically, six more of the next best times/marks are also invited.
Once all the results come in and are compiled, the list of each event and all the competitors from across the state is released by the NSAA. According to that list, the David City girls would have scored 38 points and finished second were all those results applied to one meet.
The Scouts will send Neely Behrns, Natalie Blum, Avery and Maya Couch, Lili Eickmeier and Lauren Vandenberg looking to do that and more at Burke Stadium.
Caden Denker and Jack McKay are in for the boys.
The David City girls won 15 total medals at the district meet and qualified 11 events to state. The boys won nine medals and have three events in Omaha.
The Scout girls won the district title with a total of 96 points - 24.5 better than Nebraska Christian. The Scout boys scored 28 and were seventh out of 10. Grand Island Central Catholic edged Aquinas Catholic 115-112 for the boys championship.
Maya Couch won three times (long jump, 100, 200) and Vandenberg brought home a gold medal at the district meet at Wood River. Silver medals and auto bids went to Avery Couch in the triple jump, Vandenberg in the discus and Behrns in the 200. Additional qualifiers were earned by Eickmeier in the 100 hurdles (third), Behrns in the 100 (third) and Avery Couch in the 100 (fifth).
The girls 400 relay, made up of Avery and Maya Couch, Blum and Behrns
Caden Denker picked up to automatic qualifiers by taking first in the 200 and second in the 400. McKay was fifth in the 200 but fast enough to make it to Omaha on time.
Couch won the long jump when she landed at 15 feet, 11 and ½ inches - 2 inches better than the runner-up. She hit the line in the 100 at 12.70 seconds and in the 200 at 26.03. Her 100 time was .03 behind the best in Class B. She was just .01 behind the top 200 time. Couch had the 20th best mark in the long jump.
Vandenberg was the shot put champion with a best toss of 40 feet, 5 and ¾ inches. She came up second in the discus on a throw of 113-5, just over 2 feet back of gold medal position. Her shot put distance was the third best of all Class B marks.
Avery Couch won silver in the triple jump at 35-7.50, and, although she was fifth in the 100, her time of exactly 13 seconds was 16th in the state.
Other girls medalists that came up short of an additional qualifier included third for Payton Andel in the pole vault, fifth for Lili Eickmeier in the 300 hurdles, sixth for Kaydense Hansen in the same event and sixth for the girls 1600 relay.
Denker finished first in the 200 at a time of 22.32 seconds. He was .16 ahead of second place and just over a second behind the winner at 52.41 in the 400. McKay posted a time of 23.38 in the 200 and was fifth but earned the second to last additional qualifier spot.
Denker heads to Omaha with the second-best 200 time from the district round and the 15th best 400 time.
Other boys medalists were McKay taking fifth in the 400, Clayton Harris fifth in the 800, Barrett Andel sixth in the pole vault, Denker sixth in the triple jump, Dylan Vodicka sixth in the 100 hurdles and the sixth for the boys 1600 relay.
