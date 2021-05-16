Scout girls in prime position for state hardware

Maya Couch won three times (long jump, 100, 200) and Vandenberg brought home a gold medal at the district meet at Wood River. Silver medals and auto bids went to Avery Couch in the triple jump, Vandenberg in the discus and Behrns in the 200. Additional qualifiers were earned by Eickmeier in the 100 hurdles (third), Behrns in the 100 (third) and Avery Couch in the 100 (fifth).

The girls 400 relay, made up of Avery and Maya Couch, Blum and Behrns

Caden Denker picked up to automatic qualifiers by taking first in the 200 and second in the 400. McKay was fifth in the 200 but fast enough to make it to Omaha on time.

Couch won the long jump when she landed at 15 feet, 11 and ½ inches - 2 inches better than the runner-up. She hit the line in the 100 at 12.70 seconds and in the 200 at 26.03. Her 100 time was .03 behind the best in Class B. She was just .01 behind the top 200 time. Couch had the 20th best mark in the long jump.

Vandenberg was the shot put champion with a best toss of 40 feet, 5 and ¾ inches. She came up second in the discus on a throw of 113-5, just over 2 feet back of gold medal position. Her shot put distance was the third best of all Class B marks.