Scout girls snap skid with defensive masterpiece vs. Palmyra

David City girls basketball put on a defensive clinic in Thursday's home holiday tournament opener against Palmyra. The Scouts limited the Panthers to just seven field goals in a 47-20 win.

Palmyra was held to just one point in the first quarter and it didn't score its first field goal until there was 6:41 remaining in the second quarter.

On the offensive end, Kamryn Behrns led the way for David City with 18 points with 12 coming in the second half. She was among six Scouts to find the bottom of the net as the Scouts were down their starting center Avery Couch due to illness.

"It was a little unknown because that takes away one of our bench players. Offensively, our goal is to get it to the post, especially when we have Kamryn (Behrns) and Avery (Couch) and it didn't change (tonight)," Scouts girls basketball head coach Sam Schlautman said. "I think to start on offense we tried to do a little bit too much, but it's tough to run all of our stuff when we're missing one of our key pieces. A few too many turnovers early, but started to get in a rhythm."

Leading the defensive charge was sophomore Meagan Jahde. To go with her six points, Jahde recorded three steals as the team finished with seven steals. Palmyra ended the night with 27 turnovers.

"Meagan (Jahde) I feel is always getting steals. Defensively, it was nice to get back to man because the last couple games I haven't felt like we matched up really good against Lakeview and Clarkson/Leigh

As the lone returning starter this season, Jahde is the most experienced player in the backcourt for the Scouts after learning from Lili Eickmeier, Emily Johnson and Neely Behrns.

"Last year, you had Neely and Lili (Eickmeier) and J (Johnson) and all those seniors. I really wasn't the one leading anyone," Jahde said. "This year, being the one with the most experience to had to show what those girls last year taught me and show them this year."

Jahde averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a freshman. That experience has helped her heading into this season.

"It was really beneficial because I knew what I was expecting and what other teams ... what kind of offensive and defensive things they would run, so it really helped me on that," Jahde said.

Along with Kamryn and Jahde, the Scouts received contributions from Kambri Andel, Addison Kuhlman and Addison Rands.

David City led 10-1 after one quarter after not scoring for the first three-and-a-half minutes. In the second, Kuhlman ignited the offense with a pair of 3-pointers and a two-point field goal following a Jahde steal to end the game with eight points.

Andel scored seven points and Rands produced six points.

The victory snapped the Scouts' three-game losing streak as they improved to 3-4. They played Douglas County West in the holiday tournament championship game Friday. On Tuesday, David City played at East Butler. Its next game is Friday versus Twin River.

"We still got to clean it up on the offensive end. Still too many times we make silly mistakes," Schlautman said. "People are going to say that comes with a young team and that's kind of true, but we still got to make sure that it's not too many mistakes or bad turnovers, silly turnovers are the ones we got to really avoid."

Scouts fall to Panthers in tale of two halves

David City boys battled toe-to-toe with Palmyra in the first half trailing 32-30, but a switch in the Panthers' defense stymied the Scouts offense.

Palmyra outscored David City 15-5 in the third quarter and 31-17 in the second half en route to a 63-47 win.

"I had five games of film on Palmyra and never once did I see them run a 1-3-1 zone and they ran a 1-3-1 zone on us, so that kind of caught us off guard," Scouts boys basketball head coach Todd Schulze said. "They went on a 14-0 run and it seemed like it was all in about two, two-and-a-half minutes. As we were figuring out the 1-3-1 zone, they were hitting shots and getting transition layups. We played a great 28, 29, 30 minutes."

The Scouts struggled to stop Panthers senior Zach Fitzpatrick, who scored a career-high 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting. He made three 3-pointers and knocked down seven free throws.

As a team, Palmyra shot 50% from the field.

"I feel that's a really good game from him (Fitzpatrick). I thought the first half we gave him a few easy shots, open looks," Schulze said. "Second half, he just split some double teams and triple teams, hand in his face and shot goes in. Not a whole lot else you can do. He was rolling the whole game for them."

David City led by as many as six points in the first quarter and led 20-17 after one behind 11 points from Brock Dubbs. Palmyra claimed the lead early in the second quarter on consecutive 3-point plays. Caden Denker scored six points in the frame as they trailed by two at the break.

Schulze said he was pleased in the first half with how they broke Palmyra's press.

"We had a lot of pretty easy baskets off of that just throwing it over the top, so I was pleased with that. The first half was kind of a nice one team scores, one team would go down and answer kind of a deal," he said. "We're getting there. I know someone will look at the score and saw we lost by 15, but we're doing a lot of things right. It's just trying to learn how to lose focus those short periods of time."

Dubbs scored on the first possession of the second quarter to tie the game at 32-32 before the team went cold from the floor. Palmyra scored 14 unanswered points before a free throw from Clayton Zavodny and a Denker field goal cut the deficit to 47-35 heading to the fourth.

Dubbs finished the game with a team-high 15 points. Denker recorded 12 points, Zavodny ended with nine and Reese Svoboda recorded six.

David City faced Aquinas Catholic in the consolation game of the holiday tournament before facing East Butler on Tuesday.

"We're making really good progress. I still think we're in some of that adjusting phase of adjusting to new teammates and role, but guys are getting stuff figured out," Schulze said. "We seem to be confident still. I just think it's going to take one of those close games against a good team, to win it, to really be confident and trust we can do it."