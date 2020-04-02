Scout girls track looking for new leaders

Editor's Note: Although the 2020 spring sports season is on hold and seems unlikely, the Banner-Press will continue to present stories on our local teams in the hopes that there will be events to cover eventually.

David City girls track only sent one athlete to state last year, and she graduated, leaving the Scouts with few proven performers.

But not all is lost. David City had an extremely young team a year ago, and that youth is ready to establish itself and make its own mark.

Relying on new names isn't the only change for the Scouts this year. Tali Reeves takes over in her first year as head coach.

She completed her first year as head coach of the David City volleyball team in the fall.

"We have many athletes who are competitors," she said. "They are ready to get out there and compete and give all they have. Our sprinters should be able to score some points for us. Our throwers are ready and competed well last year, and I expect the same this year from them.

