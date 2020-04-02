Scout girls track looking for new leaders

Editor's Note: Although the 2020 spring sports season is on hold and seems unlikely, the Banner-Press will continue to present stories on our local teams in the hopes that there will be events to cover eventually.
David City girls track only sent one athlete to state last year, and she graduated, leaving the Scouts with few proven performers.
But not all is lost. David City had an extremely young team a year ago, and that youth is ready to establish itself and make its own mark.
Relying on new names isn't the only change for the Scouts this year. Tali Reeves takes over in her first year as head coach.
She completed her first year as head coach of the David City volleyball team in the fall.
"We have many athletes who are competitors," she said. "They are ready to get out there and compete and give all they have. Our sprinters should be able to score some points for us. Our throwers are ready and competed well last year, and I expect the same this year from them.
"We bring back Payton Andel in the pole vault, who just missed out on going to state last year. I'm excited to see our athletes come out and make a name for themselves. Our goal is to get many athletes involved so we can compete in the team standings."
Though state success is without a face on the current roster, district success is spread throughout.
Junior Maya Couch placed sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.65.
Couch, Svoboda, junior Natalie Blue and sophomore Neely Behrns finished fifth in the 400-meter relay with a time of 54.58.
The 1600-meter relay returns all four legs. Sophomore Lili Eickmeier, sophomore Lydia Ockander, junior Zoe Kastl and junior Olivia Egwuatu placed sixth with a time of 5:12.26.
The 3200-meter relay also returns all four members as Ockander, sophomore Emily Johnson, Kastl and Glodowski hope to improve upon last year when they placed seventh with a time of 11:58.87.
The top two in each event plus the next six fastest from across the state earn spots at Burke Stadium. Sixth and seventh at the district meet weren't quite within the realm of making it in on time a year ago. However, improvement in those areas could make a top two spot, or perhaps a time spot, a possibility in 2020.
