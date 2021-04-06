Scout golf comes out swinging

David City golf is off to a hot start following a win at Plattsmouth on Monday.
Through the first 10 days of the season, the Scouts have picked up a tournament win, third-place tournament showing and had the top player at a triangular. David City golfers are also taking the top medalist spot and setting up what looks to be a successful spring season.
"We won multiple tournaments two years ago and were second at (Plattsmouth) two years ago. It was very exciting to see the boys battle through windy conditions on an extremely tough course," coach Tom Van Winkle said. "I'm very excited to see how we compete on Wednesday against some tough competition."
David City was the top team on Monday among seven other schools with a final total of 389. The Scouts edged out Elkhorn North by two shots thanks to three members in the top 10 including Keyan Helgoth in second, Ethan Zegers sixth and Jordan Kracl seventh.
Helgoth shot an 87, Zegers carded a 93 and Kracl put together a 95. Simon Schindler posted a 114 while Kordell Abel had a 120.
Five days earlier at the Aquinas Invite in David City the Scotus were third among five teams on a total of 349. Scotus edged out Aquinas 336-338 for the team title.
Kracl collected a fourth-place medal after a round of 82, Zegers tied him with that total and Helgoth was eighth with an 84. Simon Schindler put together a 101 while Abel shot 113.
David City opened the season with a triangular against Seward and Wahoo Neumann on March 29. The Scouts were third in the event but also had Kracl take the top spot in the individual standings by a shot.
David City shot 189, Neumann put together a 176 and Seward had a 168. Kracl led the way on a 38 and was followed by a 43 from Helgoth, 50 by Zegers, 58 by Schindler and 62 from Abel.
David City was back on the course Wednesday at DC West.
"Great to get the season started. Both Neumann and Seward have super competitive teams this year," Van Winkle said after the opening event. "It was good to see Jordan start the season off with a win against quality competition on a course he hadn't played before."
