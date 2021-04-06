Scout golf comes out swinging

David City golf is off to a hot start following a win at Plattsmouth on Monday.

Through the first 10 days of the season, the Scouts have picked up a tournament win, third-place tournament showing and had the top player at a triangular. David City golfers are also taking the top medalist spot and setting up what looks to be a successful spring season.

"We won multiple tournaments two years ago and were second at (Plattsmouth) two years ago. It was very exciting to see the boys battle through windy conditions on an extremely tough course," coach Tom Van Winkle said. "I'm very excited to see how we compete on Wednesday against some tough competition."

David City was the top team on Monday among seven other schools with a final total of 389. The Scouts edged out Elkhorn North by two shots thanks to three members in the top 10 including Keyan Helgoth in second, Ethan Zegers sixth and Jordan Kracl seventh.

Helgoth shot an 87, Zegers carded a 93 and Kracl put together a 95. Simon Schindler posted a 114 while Kordell Abel had a 120.

Five days earlier at the Aquinas Invite in David City the Scotus were third among five teams on a total of 349. Scotus edged out Aquinas 336-338 for the team title.