Scout offense can't find rhythm against Raiders

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder scored the first 24 points and held off a David City team that fell victim to its own mistakes time and again in a 24-7 loss Friday in Logan View.

The Raiders scored on a 20-yard run in the first quarter, a 1-yard dive in the second, 68-yard run in the third and another 1-yard touchdown in the fourth. The Scouts finally answered later in the quarter when Seth Golden found tight end Caden Denker for a 39-yard touchdown pass.

But overall, David City managed just 216 yards of total offense. Too often, coach Robert Evans said, when the Scouts found some success offensively they shot themselves in the foot with a missed blocking assignment. Behind the sticks and off schedule, that led to more punts than first downs.

"Overall, I was pleased. We had a mishap with a punt and gave them the short field, but we also gave up two big plays that allowed long scoring drives. We've got to wrap up and tackle," coach Robert Evans said. "Offensively, we'd get things rolling and linemen forget who they're supposed to block and our running back gets blown up in the backfield."

A bad punt snap on a David City special teams play in the first quarter led to the opening LVSS touchdown. The Raiders had the long score in the third quarter, but for the most part, the Scouts made them earn everything else.