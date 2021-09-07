Scout offense can't find rhythm against Raiders

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder scored the first 24 points and held off a David City team that fell victim to its own mistakes time and again in a 24-7 loss Friday in Logan View.
The Raiders scored on a 20-yard run in the first quarter, a 1-yard dive in the second, 68-yard run in the third and another 1-yard touchdown in the fourth. The Scouts finally answered later in the quarter when Seth Golden found tight end Caden Denker for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
But overall, David City managed just 216 yards of total offense. Too often, coach Robert Evans said, when the Scouts found some success offensively they shot themselves in the foot with a missed blocking assignment. Behind the sticks and off schedule, that led to more punts than first downs.
"Overall, I was pleased. We had a mishap with a punt and gave them the short field, but we also gave up two big plays that allowed long scoring drives. We've got to wrap up and tackle," coach Robert Evans said. "Offensively, we'd get things rolling and linemen forget who they're supposed to block and our running back gets blown up in the backfield."
A bad punt snap on a David City special teams play in the first quarter led to the opening LVSS touchdown. The Raiders had the long score in the third quarter, but for the most part, the Scouts made them earn everything else.
That's fine, that's according to plan, Evans said. The inability to answer because of mental mistakes was not.
"We got down on their side a couple of times, but then had another blocking mistake," Evans said. "We had to move a couple of guys around. The whole right side of the line is fairly new, the left guard is a sophomore and my left tackle is new this year. We only have one that saw starting time last year."
David City picked off one pass and recovered two fumbles but could never capitalize on those giveaways.
"We'd start putting things together and then shoot ourselves in the foot and kill the drive," Evans said.
Golden was 3 for 11 throwing with 44 yards and the one touchdown. He also led the way on the ground with 68 yards on 11 carries. Jayden Lueders had 13 touches for 44 yards, Ethan Underwood three for 37 and Lukas Sabata two for 25.
Trevor Belt, Trey Daro and Brock Dubbs led the way defensively with seven tackles.
David City dropped to 1-1 and will look to get back at track against Sandy Creek at home on Friday in a homecoming matchup. Following the Cougars is a measuring stick game against Hartington Cedar Catholic then No. 1 Fremont Bergan in Week 5.
"Sandy Creek, they've got some good guys up front," Evans said. "We've got to build some momentum with what's coming up on our schedule."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.