Scouts 5th, Monarchs 6th at DC West

David City and Aquinas Catholic finished in the top half of the Douglas County West Tournament on April 7. The Scouts took fifth while the Monarchs were sixth in a field that included 16 teams mixed between Class B and Class C.

David City's Ethan Zegers led local players on a round of 80 and finished as the seventh-place medalist.

Tylen Jakup topped Aquinas on a round of 81. He was tied with one other player with the eighth-best total but full scoring included individual tiebreakers were not included in the results. Jaylin Jakub and Noah Scott both shot 84 and finished tied with another player in 14th.

Bennington had four players shoot 90 or lower and two card rounds of 80 or lower and took the top spot in the team standings by two shots over Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Bennington put together a 336, Mount Michael totaled 338, Wahoo Neumann shot 342, Fremont Bergan had a 343, David City a 349 and Aquinas a 351.

Following Zegers in the David City lineup included Keyan Helgoth shooting 85, Jordan Kracl carding an 88, Simon Schindler shooting 96 and Kordell Abel putting together a 110.

The rest of the Aquinas Monarch included Brett Kobza with a 102 and Bradly Daro with a 105.

Reach the Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.