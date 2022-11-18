Scouts aim to take next step in year two under Todd Schulze

David City boys basketball head coach Todd Schulze leads the Scouts for a second season, looking to build on the foundation laid last season.

After a 3-19 season, the Scouts enter the 2022-23 season with heightened expectations as they return their top two scorers in senior Caden Denker and junior Brock Dubbs.

"I'm excited. I think we're ready to take that next step to improve and be a complete team and compete for four quarters," Schulze said. "We still definitely have a lot of learning how to win games and what to do in late-game situations type of stuff, but with the guys we're bringing back, the addition of Clayton Zavodny, he'll be a big-time difference maker for us playing point guard. I'm really optimistic for what this team can do."

Schulze said the basketball IQ is the next step the Scouts look to take this year.

"Just knowing what to do and when to do it instead of kind of waiting for the other team to do something and us reacting to it type of stuff. Being more team oriented on offense and defense. I felt like we relied heavily on Caden Denker to do it all for us," Schulze said.

"A singular player focus type of offensive attack. On defense, there was just way too many times where we left our teammate out to dry. Didn't help on drives, talk enough when screens were coming. Those types of little things are going to add up for us."

Schulze said he hit the ground running this summer, now with a year under his belt, a better feel for the players and the team improving under Schulze's system.

"Our first day of practice kind of exceeded my expectations. It went a lot of faster doing that. The first few days of all the basics went quicker. It wasn't all the players and assistant coaches listening to me of what I was going to say and learning that for the first time," Schulze said. "These guys have practiced it for an entire season. We were running drills and stuff like that and I can hear assistant coaches and I can hear players already chirping out the same type of stuff I was saying."

Denker averaged 15.5 points per game last season to lead the Scouts. He also recorded 6.0 rebounds per game. Dubbs finished as David City's second-leading scorer with 7.4 points per game.

"Both of those guys are versatile players, just with their body type and athletic abilities. They can kind of help us out on a lot of different areas on offense and defense. They're certainly going to be guys that are probably defending arguably the team's other better players," Schulze said. "They're important to us coming back. Just that playing time and leadership. We were in a few close games last year. Those guys are kind of people that the other guys can lean on when those times get tough."

David City added a key transfer in junior Clayton Zavodny. He led Aquinas Catholic in scoring last season averaging 8.1 points per game.

"He joined us over the summer, but with an injury, I think he only joined us for one or two camps. Just the glimpses I saw from those camps and in open gyms, he will fill the role we really didn't have last year," Schulze said. "We did not have a point guard that was comfortable distributing the ball and running offense. Clayton's (Zavodny) comfortable in that, thrives in that. He's going to cover up a lot of errors that we had a year ago just by his ability to handle pressure and to make some plays."

In addition to Zavodny, Schulze said he expects to have a deeper bench. Reese Svoboda played in all 24 games last season as a freshman. Svoboda averaged 3.1 points per game, including netting a career-high 13 points in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament against Fairbury.

"He (Svoboda) did a lot of things right. He was just a freshman, so it was tough to put the ball in the hoop and tough to do what you need to do," Schulze said. "He's matured a lot over the year, physically, mentally. I see him having a big improvement, a big jump from last year."

Schulze said there's internal competition for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots in the lineup. He mentioned seniors Dominic Prothman and Carlos Vazquez as post players. Chase Campbell, Blake Lukert, Cameron Hlavac and Cohen Denker are also vying for varsity playing time.

David City opens the season on Dec. 1 at Centennial. It aims to win more than three games in a season for the first time since 2018-19 when the Scouts won 12 games. Schulze said it's going to take doing the little things to realize the squad's potential.

"These guys know that there hasn't been much for David City Public basketball to brag about on the boys side of things for quite a few years. With the guys that we have coming back and the addition of some new players, I think there is some buzz and excitement about the potential this team has," he said.

"We've got the bodies, some guys that have some skill but we'll certainly need to lean how to stick together during a close game, during a tough one down the stretch. Just learning how to win those close games is something that can take a little bit to figure out."