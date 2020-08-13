Scouts at the Shrine Bowl

The July 9 issue featuring a story on Clayton Dennker's selection to the Shrine Bowl did not have the full list of Scouts that have been chosen for the football all-star game.
As a clarification, there are now nine David City football players that have been honored with a Shrine Bowl Invitation. Seth Behrens in 2011 and Brandon Barta in 2012 were unintentionally left off the list due to a lack of up to date information.
The full list includes:
- Ron Cook (1968)
- Bob Martin (1972)
- Mike Arnold (1986)
- Kurt Schaecher (1989)
- Mike Heins (1989)
- Scott Stara (1991)
- Seth Behrens (2011)
- Brandon Barta (2012)
- Clayton Denker (2020)
