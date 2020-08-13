You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouts at the Shrine Bowl
View Comments

Scouts at the Shrine Bowl

{{featured_button_text}}
Clayton Denker

Clayton Denker, shown in one of his senior photos, is one of 90 Nebraska High School football players selected to the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl that takes place Saturday in Kearney.

 CLAYTON DENKER COURTESY PHOTO

The July 9 issue featuring a story on Clayton Dennker's selection to the Shrine Bowl did not have the full list of Scouts that have been chosen for the football all-star game.

As a clarification, there are now nine David City football players that have been honored with a Shrine Bowl Invitation. Seth Behrens in 2011 and Brandon Barta in 2012 were unintentionally left off the list due to a lack of up to date information.

The full list includes:

  • Ron Cook (1968)
  • Bob Martin (1972)
  • Mike Arnold (1986)
  • Kurt Schaecher (1989)
  • Mike Heins (1989)
  • Scott Stara (1991)
  • Seth Behrens (2011)
  • Brandon Barta (2012)
  • Clayton Denker (2020)
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamryn Pokorney and Shelby-Rising City defeat East Butler

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News