Scouts at the Shrine Bowl

The July 9 issue featuring a story on Clayton Dennker's selection to the Shrine Bowl did not have the full list of Scouts that have been chosen for the football all-star game.

As a clarification, there are now nine David City football players that have been honored with a Shrine Bowl Invitation. Seth Behrens in 2011 and Brandon Barta in 2012 were unintentionally left off the list due to a lack of up to date information.