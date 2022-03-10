Scouts buy into their roles in history-making season

External expectations for David City girls basketball weren't high following the graduations of productive seniors.

But while few had belief, the Scouts remained confident in themselves and accomplished their most wins in a season in school history (19). They were the last undefeated in Class C-1, won their holiday tournament and earned the No. 1 seed in subdistricts.

"Just a lot of accomplishments happened throughout the season that probably a lot of people outside of our team didn't think were going to happen," David City head coach Sam Schlautman said. "Even though it didn't end the way we wanted it to, I told the girls you've just got to be proud of what we did accomplish and proved a lot of people wrong. Pretty much the best record in history of our school is never going to be able to be taken away from them."

David City relied on its seniors to lead and create a winning environment. Neely Behrns and Emily Johnson were the two leading scorers. Behrns stepped into the go-to scorer role, leading the team with 16.2 points per game. It was a six-point increase from last season. Johnson averaged 11.5 points per game and was the team's best three-point shooter with 48 triples.

But what made the Scouts successful this year was the rest of the roster learning their roles and playing within their abilities, Schlautman said.

"Emily Glodowski, Lydia Ockander, Lili Eickmeier, Meagan Jahde, just knowing most nights that they weren't going to be the ones expected to score, but still playing 100% on defense, still rebounding, still looking for their shots when they needed to, like when teams went triangle-two and we needed them to step up and score," Schlautman said. "I think just them embracing the role that was given, which I know isn't always the most exciting to just be the defender and rebounder, but they did an excellent job of doing that every game."

Schlautman used Eickmeier as an example of a player maximizing her role. Although she didn't shoot the ball 10 times a game, she was vital in taking care of the basketball, finding shooters and helping earn extra possessions with steals and jump balls. He hopes the younger players learned from watching her.

"I just try to pick what they're great at and just continue to make them realize that hey, if you're there to rebound, then that's what you need. One thing about our program is that we talked about that it's not all about scoring," Schlautman said. "Some of the younger girls, hopefully, will learn that it's not they can shoot the ball whether they're going to play. You got to be able to accept what role that you're given and be great at that every night."

David City will need the younger players to step up after graduating five of its top six scorers. Freshman Meagan Jahde will be the leading returner. She played in every game this season and averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Even though she'll only be a sophomore, Schlautman sees Jahde as a potential leader.

"I think she's (Jahde) going to have to kind of step up her aggressiveness on offense. There were plenty of games, like the first game of the year against Centennial. She scored 17 points, which was outstanding. She didn't need to do that every night, but there was also some games where she might only take one to two shots," he said. "Next year, that's going to be the thing where we can't really have nights like that when she's hesitant on offense. She needs to make sure when she has open jump shots, she hits them and she keeps attacking the hoop and getting to the free throw line."

The Scouts hope to sustain their level of success as they'll go for their fourth straight season with double-digit wins. They've increased their win total from 11 in 2020 to 16 last season and 19 this season.

Schlautman said it's going to take the players putting in the time and working on their games, which is a message he relayed to the returners in a meeting two weeks ago.

"If they're focused on other sports, which is not a bad thing, but if they spend 75% of the summer on volleyball and only 25% on basketball, then some of that might reflect when we get to next basketball season," he said. "I know some of them play softball and that they've still got to make time to improve their game because it's kind of the same story. Next year, we're going to need girls who can step up and are ready to give us some varsity minutes."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.