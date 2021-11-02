Scouts can's solve Shamrocks

David City volleyball fell into two large holes in two sets and failed to make plays late in another while suffering another season-ending loss to Columbus Scotus in the first round of the Oct. 25 subdistrict tournament.

David City fell behind 16-9 in the first set, led 18-16 in the second and trailed, again, 16-9 in the third while seeing the season end in a 25-13, 26-24, 25-18 defeat.

Scotus also ended David City's season the year before in the first round of the subdistrict tournament. The Shamrocks have won the last five over the Scouts.

Despite failing to win a set, David City had long stretches of solid play and kept fighting to the bitter end. The Scouts finished the year 15-14 and went 7-4 in the month of October. That fight is what coach Tali Reeves said she'd remember about her group.

"After that first set, the girls could have just laid down. But they fought, they fought hard. That second set was super close," Reeves said. "We made errors at really bad times, and I feel like a lot of them were at the serving line. We lost complete momentum at the serving line with missed serves and not being ready on defense."

Scotus led 9-6 in the first then won seven of the next 10 to pull away. It was a 17-10 gap when a Shamrock kill, two Scout attack errors and a passing error made it 21-10 and essentially removed any further doubt about the outcome.

David City jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the second then allowed five in a row including an ace. From there it was tied 10-10, 13-13 and 14-14 when the Scouts put together a run that included four of the next five points and an 18-16 advantage. It was 19-17 when a serving error, attacking error, Scotus kill and Scotus block gave the lead back over to the Shamrocks.

Avery Couch and Neely Behrns pulled David City even at 24-24 with kills but a Scotus kill that was called for a touch off the Scout block then out of bounds put the Shamrocks on set point. They finished it with another kill. It appeared the first hit the top of the tape and not the David City blockers, but the officials saw it differently.

Scotus jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the third. David City was within three late when the Shamrocks put together five in a row that included three aces.

"That's something we've kind of battled with all year, serve receive a little bit, and letting teams go on big runs," Reeves said.

There have been some struggles but Reeves said her group was also in a tough spot, facing a Scotus team that was coming off a stretch of playing seven straight matches against ranked opponents.

"They have a heavy conference, and they play some really good teams," she said. "I thought the girls did a good job of battling and fighting."

Behrns led the offense with 18 kills and a .208 attack percentage. She had double-digit kills in all but eight matches this season and finished the year with 15 matches in a row of 10 or more. Lili Eickmeier had three aces in 14 attempts without an error. Emily Johnson set up 28 assists. Freshman Addison Kuhlman led with 14 digs.

Fifteen wins are six fewer than a year ago but the second-best season since 2015. It's a number that's also probably more than should have been expected from a group that graduated six seniors, its top two in kills, the leader in aces, the starting setter and three players that were second, third and fourth in total digs.

"A lot of the girls were in brand new roles. New setter and new libero, Neely really stepped it up big time," Reeves said. "She's a true competitor. She went out there and did her job. I'm really proud of her. When you have three freshmen on the court at once there's a lot to overcome."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

