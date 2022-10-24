Scouts cap season with victory, Aquinas and SRC see seasons end

David City snapped its 16-game losing streak Friday with a dominant 39-7 victory over Louisville.

Mason Lowe scored three first-half touchdowns for the Scouts. Reese Svoboda, Brock Dubbs and Jayden Lueders also found the end zone.

Lowe opened the scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run. Svoboda scored the longest touchdown of the night for David City with a 36-yard scamper into the end zone to make it 13-0.

Lowe scored the next two touchdowns to put David City ahead 25-7 at halftime. In the second half, Dubbs scored a 15-yard touchdown to extend the Scout lead to 32-7.

Later in the half, following a 65-yard reception from Caden Denker, Lueders punched it into the end zone on a 3-yard run.

David City ended the season 1-8.

No. 5 Wahoo Neumann 49, Aquinas Catholic 12: The Monarchs ended the season with a 49-12 road defeat as the Cavaliers scored 42 first-half points.

Neumann outgained Aquinas 276-214. Kurtis Baer led the Monarchs with 18 carries, 119 yards and one touchdown. Lucas Sellers completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Kavan.

Defensively, Kelby Coufal totaled five tackles to lead the Aquinas. Calib Svoboda and Sellers finished the night with four tackles each.

Aquinas Catholic finished the season 3-6. All six of its defeats were to playoff qualifiers. For the first time since 2000, the Monarchs didn't qualify for the postseason.

No. 4 Thayer Central 44, No. 13 Shelby-Rising City 0: The Huskies were shut out in Thursday's Class D-1 first round playoff game by Thayer Central.

The Titans scored 36 of their 44 points in the second quarter. Will Heitmann led Thayer Central with 131 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Shelby-Rising City completed the season 5-4, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Huskies posted their most wins since joining eight-man in 2020.