Scouts earn runner-up title, three win gold at home meet

David City wrestling welcomed 15 teams for its home meet on Friday. The Scouts finished the meet as the runner-up as six wrestlers claimed medals.

Class A Millard West was the David City Invite champion with 152 points. David City was second with 130 points.

Hayden Schmit, Kendall Schindler, Brayden Johnson were crowned champions in their respective weight classes. Brittin Valentine and Barrett Andel earned silver medals and Keaton Busch placed fifth.

“I thought our kids are wrestling pretty well. We still have a lot of work to get done here before we enter the postseason, which this week we go into conference,” Scouts head coach Tahner Thiem said. “I’m pretty happy with where we’re at. I don’t think we’re quite peaking, but we’re heading in the right direction as far as going up goes.”

Johnson (22-7) earned the most dramatic finals win on Friday, defeating East Butler’s Lane Bohac on a 4-2 sudden victory in the 132-pound final.

Johnson took down Bohac in the first period with the Tigers senior tying the match with a two-point nearfall in the third period. In overtime, Johnson took down Bohac with 25 seconds left in the extra period to win gold.

“It felt awesome,” Johnson said. “To come out here in front of everyone here and show up and get some revenge from the triangular, it felt good.”

Johnson avenged his defeat to Bohac on Friday after losing to him 4-1 in the Butler County triangular on Jan. 12. Thiem said Johnson was more aggressive on his feet and stayed in a better position along with more movement from the bottom position.

“My game plan was just to go in, do what I do,” Johnson said. “I knew I had to switch some stuff around in order to make what I wanted to do happen. That’s what I did. I kept fighting until it was over.”

The final was Johnson’s second sudden victory of the day after winning 2-0 against Millard West’s Ben McAllister in the second match of pool play. Johnson took down McAllister with 47 seconds left in overtime.

His other three wins came via fall. The junior pinned Shelby-Rising City’s Kole Eickmeier at 1 minute, 44 seconds in the first match of the day. In the quarterfinals, Johnson recorded a 35-second fall against Aurora’s Brett Mellies. He then went on to pin Schuyler’s Jason Ramon at 1:59 in the semifinals.

Friday marked Johnson’s second gold medal of the season, his first since the Stanton Invite on Dec. 10. The junior is on pace to surpass last season’s win total of 27. Thiem said Friday was the best Johnson has wrestled all season.

“I’ve had my ups and downs in the middle of the season, but since then I feel I’m taking off a little bit,” he said. “Hoping to finish strong.”

After winning a sixth-place medal at state last year, Johnson entered this season with increased confidence.

“It helped my confidence a lot, but there’s also a factor of everyone’s out for me,” Johnson said. “I just got to show them what I’m made of and with that I have the proof that I’m there. I just got to keep it going forward to get there hopefully.”

Schmit (25-4) pinned his way to the semifinals, defeating Ashland-Greenwood’s Walker Terry in 51 seconds, Centennial’s Kasten Ruether in 34 seconds and East Butler’s Trenton Van Veldhuizen at 1:41.

In the semifinals, Schmit defeated SRC’s Owen Krafka by a 12-2 major decision. The freshman recorded two three-point nearfalls, one two-point nearfall, a takedown and a reversal. That set up a 106 title bout against Millard West’s Creighten Lassen.

Schmit controlled the match start-to-finish with a first-period takedown, a second-period reversal and a third-period takedown. Lassen scored his only points on a reversal with 15 seconds remaining.

“He (Schmit) beat a real good kid from Millard West, Class A rated No. 3 kid,” Thiem said. “Just seems to be really competing at a high level right now.”

Schindler (22-4) stood atop the medal stand at 113 following a 5-0 meet. He posted four consecutive pins to reach the first-place match. He pinned SRC’s Bailey Turpitt in 56 seconds, Tekamah-Herman’s Landon Miller at 2:30, Sutton’s Lane Shore at 1:12 and Malcolm’s Cody Barton at 3:09.

In the final against Wyatt Clarke of Crete, Schindler won 4-2 on two reversals in the final two periods. The Class B state qualifier took down Schindler with 36 seconds left, but the junior responded 20 seconds later with his second reversal of the match.

“Kendall (Schindler) also had a great tournament. He’s kind of getting things figured out here,” Thiem said. “With him being a junior now, just the amount the time he’s put in going to extra camps and different things he’s done has really paid off for him.”

Valentine (16-6) earned a spot in the 126 final thanks to four falls. He pinned Milford’s Landen Bridgford in 10 seconds and Schuyler’s Trey Svatora at 3:22 in pool play.

After a fall in 1:24 against Centennial’s Garrison Schernikau in the quarterfinals and one at 1:14 against East Butler’s Reece Kocian in the semifinals, the freshman faced Millard West’s Brian Davis in the final.

The Class A state qualifier pinned Valentine at 2:38.

“Brittin (Valentine) as a freshman has come in and really done a great job for us,” Thiem said. “He’s dedicated himself pretty well as far as his weight management and stuff goes to get down to 126, so he’s growing a lot as a freshman. He’s really doing well.”

Andel (24-7) tallied three pins to compete for gold at 170. The senior beat East Butler’s Dylan Klement in 58 seconds, Crete’s Emmanuel Valdovinos in 50 seconds and Centennial’s Cyrus Songster in 2:33.

Ashland-Greenwood’s Treyton Tweton defeated Andel 3-2 in the final. Tweton scored all three points in the second period on an escape and takedown. Andel escaped with 1:35 remaining and earned a point via stalling penalty, but Tweton fended off the late rally.

Busch (13-10) went 4-1 on Friday. In pool play, Busch won by fall against Malcolm’s Jake Walters at 3:20 and Aurora’s Dane Bellis in 34 seconds. After a 6-0 defeat to Milford’s Cooper Rea sent him to the consolation bracket, Busch earned two wins by decision.

The sophomore defeated Crete’s Trinidad Sanchez 7-0 and Schuyler’s Gaspar Juarez 4-2 for fifth. Busch recorded a three-point nearfall, one takedown and one reversal against Sanchez.

After trailing 2-0 after one period, Busch scored a reversal in the second to tie 2-2. With six seconds remaining, he took down Juarez for the victory.

David City hosts a triangular on Thursday against North Bend and Malcolm in its final duals of the season. The Scouts will then look to defend its Southern Nebraska Conference title on Saturday at Centennial.

“Conference is one we always kind of circle on our schedule as one where we want to be really wrestling well. It’s one tournament that we really take a lot of pride in. We’ve won it for nine years straight. There’s some good teams there,” Thiem said. “Wilber-Clatonia is a top-10 team. They’re in it. Fillmore Central is a top-five team. They’re in it. Centennial, Milford so there’s a decent amount of good teams, good individuals in there that will make it a tough conference this year.”