The David City boys came close to gold last year at state with Caden Denker earning second in the 200 M dash. Denker returns for David City and will look to earn that first place prize this season.

"He's looking good, whether that's athletic-wise where he looks stronger and faster so far already from what I've seen," David City boys coach Dillon Nerud said. "Leadership-wise, getting better but also pulling his teammates along with him. Trying to get others to do it with him. The state title is in reach, I think it will be a great year with a lot of different events that he's going to do this year."

Denker was joined by three other David City boys at state last year with Jack McKay, Ethan Underwood and Seth Golden all competing with Denker in the 4x100 M relay.

Denker also took part in the 400 M dash where he finished seventh, McKay joined Denker in the 200 finishing 13th and Golden finished 14th in the long jump.

Of the four boys, Denker is the only returning state qualifier.

Denker is joined by Barrett Andel, Alex Thoendel, Braxten Osantowski, Brayden Johnson, Neil Olson and Reese Svoboda as the only returning letterwinners for the David City boys.

"Reese Svoboda who is only a sophomore has been looking good so far with our sprinters," Nerud said. "Braxten Osantowski was a good sprinter addition to us last year, even though he's a junior it's his second year out for track."

Another Scout making waves in the preseason has been Brock Dubbs who has been injured the past two seasons.

"He's back for hopefully a full year, so that's good. He'll really help us with the sprinters," Nerud said.

The goal for the Scouts team according to Nerud is to be more competitive in the team rankings.

"Looking for the kids to be very competitive, being in contention whether that's for a championship plaque at each meet or the runner-up plaque," Nerud said. "I'm looking for the kids to be very competitive and compete in as many events as they can. You only get four events per athlete and I'm looking for those kids to do all four events no matter what it is."

David City girls

The David City girls return nine letterwinners from last season with Avery Couch, Ashley Villalba, Trinity Boss, Hannah Gangwish, Hailey Glodowski, Meagan Jahde, Addison Kuhlman, Kaydance Smith and Ava Daro.

The returners are also joined by Kambri Andel, Kamryn Behrns, and Addison Rands being newcomers for the Scouts.

"Our freshmen class has been talented all year and they're just as good at track," David City girls coach Tali Reeves said. "I'm excited to what those freshmen have to offer. We are very underclassmen heavy so we're a little bit young but I'm excited to see everyone go out and compete."

The David City girls qualified for state last season in five separate events with four girls making the trip.

Of the four Scouts only two are returning as Neely Behrns who qualified for the 100 M dash, 200 M dash, 4x100 M relay and long jump and Lilli Eickmeier (4x100), both graduated.

Behrns took third in the 100, fifth in the 200 and finished sixth in the 4x100 with returning Boss and Couch.

Couch was the only other Scout to qualify for state in an individual event taking part in the triple jump claiming 10th.

"Things didn't end up exactly how she wanted last year in the triple jump she was suffering from injuries and she really didn't get to do a lot of track meets last year," Reeves said. "Having her healthy and getting her back to state, I know she has some big goals in mind, I hope she can achieve those."

With the Scouts losing so much experience from last season, it is a concern for Reeves this season.

"The last thing some of these girls had was a middle school track meet and it's a big jump when you move up to the high school level," Reeves said. "It'll be interesting to see how they end up, even those sophomores didn't get a whole lot of varsity experience so this year will be a good year for them."

Reeves' goal for her team this year is for the Scouts to be competitive in all the team's meets.

Both the boys and girls will start their season on Tuesday as the Scouts host Aquinas Catholic and Shelby-Rising City in a triangular.