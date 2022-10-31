Scouts fall to Aurora in subdistrict semifinals

COLUMBUS - David City competed in the Class C1-7 subdistrict semifinals Oct. 24 as the No. 3 seed. The Scouts faced No. 2 Aurora at Lakeview High School in Columbus.

The Scouts pushed the Huskies in each of the first set sets, but fell on the wrong end of the score. Aurora controlled all of set three to complete the victory in straight sets 26-24, 25-20, 25-18.

"They came out and battled. Aurora just kind of got us out of system and we couldn't run our middles, which is what we need to do to be successful," David City head coach Tali Reeves said. "They're a good team. They kept us out of system, which I'm sure was their game plan."

Avery Couch, in her final high school volleyball match, recorded 11 kills, six digs, three blocks and one service aces. Kamryn Behrns recorded eight kills, 22 digs and two aces. Kambri Andel finished the night with six kills, 16 assists and 14 digs.

"We couldn't get her (Avery) as many sets as we would've liked. They had a good block up," Reeves said. "She swung when she could. She takes care of the ball when we need her to."

Couch was the lone senior who played on Oct. 24. One junior, four sophomores and three freshmen. Reeves said despite the postseason inexperience, she didn't see any nerves on the court.

"They've been pretty level-headed the entire season," she said. "If they had nerves, I would've never known it. They've just been so consistent all year."

David City and Aurora played a competitive opening set. After falling behind 11-6, the Scouts rattled off six straight points to take a 12-11 lead. The Huskies served a ball long and committed an attack error to jumpstart the rally. Andel spiked a kill, Behrns served back-to-back aces and Addison Rands recorded the go-ahead kill.

Later in set one, Couch posted three consecutive kills to put David City back in front 16-15. The first set boasted ties at 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23 and 24-24. Aurora sealed the first set win on a long serve and a hit wide by David City.

The Scouts came out aggressive in set two, jumping out to an 8-1 lead. Couch recorded two kills and a block. Andel and Rands also recorded a kill. They led 14-8, but Aurora made its run.

Aurora, trailing 17-14 following a Behrns kill, recorded nine kills, one ace and one Scout ball handling error to claim set two 25-20.

After falling behind 4-0 to start set three, David City tied the set at 8-8 on three Husky attack errors, two kills and an ace from Couch and kills from Grace Eickmeier and Behrns.

David City was unable to take the lead through the duration of the third set as the Huskies grew their lead to 16-10 when the Scouts called their first timeout.

The Scouts cut the deficit to 19-16, but four Aurora kills and a two mistakes by David City ended the match.

"Our passing broke down a little bit. We couldn't get in system and had to send over a lot of free balls," Reeves said. "Just didn't get real dominant swings. That was probably our biggest downfall."

David City finished the season 16-14, a one-win improvement from last year. Couch, Keetyn Valentine and Cadence Smaus suited up for their final high school volleyball match on Oct. 24.

Couch led the team with 274 kills and 62 blocks. Valentine finished the year with 30 kills and Smaus tallied four kills and three blocks in 11 sets played.

"Keetyn (Valentine) went down with a knee injury, which hurt us. Avery (Couch) has done a great job all year of taking care of the ball," Reeves said. "She's been so big for us. Cadence (Smaus) has had to come in some games where she wasn't expecting it, but she came in and did a really nice job."

The Scouts return the bulk of its production heading into next year. Behrns and Andel completed their freshman season with 255 and 123 kills, respectively. Andel served 41 aces, the most on the team, with Behrns in second with 33.

Behrns dug the most balls with 280 with sophomore Addison Kuhlman right behind her with 274. Andel completed the season with a team-high 448 assists. Kaydance Smith, another sophomore, was second with 321 assists.

"Having a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the court, the future is definitely bright. We have some solid, solid players and as long as we can keep building on that," Reeves said. "Those freshmen played some really big roles for us, many sophomores also. I think in the next couple years, David City can be pretty dangerous with the experience and talent we have."