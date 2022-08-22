Scouts football eye playoffs after a year of experience

David City enters 2022 with the majority of its roster returning, hoping a year of maturity and experience leads to more positive results on the field. The Scouts graduated only six seniors from last year's squad.

"We had a lot of guys step in. We had some younger guys that we had to play last year. They did well last year and they're stepping into a bigger role this year," David City head coach Robert Evans said. "We had a lot of younger guys from last year that seen playing time, so now they're stepping into those roles in their second year. We got the numbers that seen a lot of playing time, so I feel very comfortable with those guys."

The biggest growth Evans said he's seen from the group is from the quarterbacks. Junior Brock Dubbs and sophomore Reese Svoboda are battling for the starting role. Svoboda had some time under center last year, completing 7 of 21 attempts for 105 yards and three interceptions.

"We got some very intelligent guys that have put in a lot of time this summer," Evans said. "That's where we're seeing the biggest growth. That's a huge part in our offense."

A position David City will have to fill is the lead running back. Tre' Daro and Ethan Underwood graduated after each posted over 100 yards rushing last season.

Evans said he anticipates juniors Mason Lowe as the top tailback with junior Jayden Leuders also receiving touches.

"He's (Lowe) very shifty and he's very knowledgeable," he said. "He's stepped into that role and everything this year."

The Scouts will look to generate more offense this season. After scoring 23 points in the season opener against Twin River, David City scored just 27 points over the final eight games. It finished the season with just 664 total yards of offense.

Defensively, Evans likes the depth at every position. Although Underwood led the team with 77 tackles, Barrett Andel and Caden Denker return for their senior seasons after recording 54 and 44 tackles, respectively.

"At least two guys (at each position) that can step in. Our corners, we have a lot of them and a lot of those guys were young last year and inexperienced," Evans said. "(Assistant coach) Todd Carmichael has done a phenomenal job with them and those younger guys. We're going to be really experienced on the defensive side this year."

Andel and Denker will be the leaders of the group. Evans said he knows what they're going to bring on the field, but he wants to see the pair grow into more vocal leaders.

"I need them to step up into that leadership role and set the tone. I need them to take over and lead this team. How we expect it to be done and they need to verbalize," Evans said. "They show up and they've shown everybody their commitment and their work ethic, but now verbally I need them to start speaking up. They've earned that. They've been in the program for four years. They've earned that right and that's the next step I need those guys to take."

David City opens the season Friday at Fillmore Central before a tough test against No. 4 Battle Creek in Week 2. The Braves reached the Class C-1 semifinals last season. Other notable games include Sept. 30 versus No. 9 Aquinas Catholic and Oct. 7 against No. 7 Yutan.

"Battle Creek did well last and got beat in the semis. They're always well-prepared, so that second game will be a battle. Fillmore Central got a lot of kids coming back too," Evans said. "Tri County, we don't know know a lot about them right now. Centura, they're always a solid team and Aquinas and Yutan and (Wahoo) Neumann. Those are all playoff teams we're going to see."

The goal for David City is to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. In order to achieve that, it'll take staying healthy and consistent.

"Consistently showing up and doing things we ask over and over. That's what I told the kids," Evans said. "We've got to be consistent in everything better than we've been in the past."