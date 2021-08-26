Scouts football ready to take step forward

Scouts football coach Robert Evans is ready to raise expectations this season. David City is 7-11 in two seasons under Evans with three losses by one possession.
Last year, the team faced six playoff teams and came closest to a win over one of those quality squads during a 21-13 home loss in Week 4. With the same schedule this year, Evans believes its time for the Scouts to turn those results around and make themselves a serious contender for the postseason.
"We've been competitive," Evans said. "We're in probably one of the toughest districts in and out every year. It doesn't get easy any way you look at it, but that's what I'm talking about."
In order for David City to take a step forward, Evans said he's going to need commitment from the entire roster. That commitment started over the summer in weight room workouts, attendance at camps and individual work away from coaches and teammates.
"It can't just be four of them or five of them because that's what I consistently have seen in the two years I've been here, and that's what I keep preaching," Evans said.
The largest hole to fill from last fall is under center where Dylan Vodicka threw for 748 yards and ran for 446 with 14 total touchdowns. Senior Seth Golden, who didn't attempt a pass last season, will step into the starter role this year.
"It was a little shaky, probably, when (practice) first started," Evans said. "We had to replace our starting quarterback, so anytime you have to do that it takes a little bit for your offense to get rolling. I'm pleased with what Seth Golden is doing right now, stepping into the quarterback role this year."
The Scouts only averaged 14.4 points per game last season. Evans said the offense learning to adjust to different defensive looks will be key this season. Only five starters return on that side of the ball.
"We might get a different front on one play than we will the next play. That's one thing, talking to our linemen about, we got running backs to replace. Harley Eickmeier graduated, so we've got somebody new in there," he said. "Those little things, knowing where to go, the technique is just very important for me. I've preached that since day one since I've been here."
Defensively, the Scouts will be a little bit more experienced with six starters returning. However, last season's top four tacklers have all graduated. Despite that, Evans said the defense is what the team is going to rely upon early as the offense finds it footing with largely a new cast.
"We've got Caden Denker and Jason Escamilla at the D-ends starting. We got Nic (Carlson) and Trevor Belt back, so our defensive line is all there," he said. "We've got Tre Daro at inside backer. He's a returning starter there for two years. We're pretty solid there. Ethan Underwood at the DB position and stuff like that, but we still got a couple holes in that defensive back position spots."
The familiarity David City has of its opponents this season will be beneficial, but Denker said it comes down to execution.
"This season, we know who we are facing. We know who their go-to guys are. We know what they want to run when they want to run it," Denker said. "Now, we just have to know when that's going to happen and stop them."
Denker said the Scouts have to be ready to go from the opening kickoff and not wait until a quarter or two have gone by to get into the game.
"Come out in the first quarter and be the first one to hit," he said. "The past two years, we've waited until the second, third, fourth quarter to come out. This year, we have to come out right away from the start."
Evans said the team has already reached the competitive part and he's ready for the Scouts to start turning moral victories into game victories. If the team takes the next step, Evans said it could be the playoffs.
"It could be a big win against Hartington. We're always in the game with them. Compete with Oakland-Craig. Let's push them for four quarters. Those teams that are always in the state finals. Aquinas, let's push them for four quarters," Evans said. "That's the transition we want. We've got to be able to finish in the fourth quarter because usually the fourth quarters, since I've been here, I've recognized we do a nice job, but the fourth quarter gets a little tougher."
