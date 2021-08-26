Scouts football ready to take step forward

The familiarity David City has of its opponents this season will be beneficial, but Denker said it comes down to execution.

"This season, we know who we are facing. We know who their go-to guys are. We know what they want to run when they want to run it," Denker said. "Now, we just have to know when that's going to happen and stop them."

Denker said the Scouts have to be ready to go from the opening kickoff and not wait until a quarter or two have gone by to get into the game.

"Come out in the first quarter and be the first one to hit," he said. "The past two years, we've waited until the second, third, fourth quarter to come out. This year, we have to come out right away from the start."

Evans said the team has already reached the competitive part and he's ready for the Scouts to start turning moral victories into game victories. If the team takes the next step, Evans said it could be the playoffs.

"It could be a big win against Hartington. We're always in the game with them. Compete with Oakland-Craig. Let's push them for four quarters. Those teams that are always in the state finals. Aquinas, let's push them for four quarters," Evans said. "That's the transition we want. We've got to be able to finish in the fourth quarter because usually the fourth quarters, since I've been here, I've recognized we do a nice job, but the fourth quarter gets a little tougher."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

