Scouts gelling as a group after placing second at David City Invite

David City volleyball was the runner-up in its home tournament Saturday, defeating Shelby-Rising City and Twin River in pool play. In the championship match, the Scouts were defeated by No. 1 North Bend in straight sets.

Kamryn Behrns led the Scouts with 17 kills and 16 digs over the three matches. Kambri Andel recorded 31 assists and Kaydance Smith set up 21 kills. Defensively, the Scouts were led by Addison Kuhlman's 30 digs.

David City opened the day against the Huskies. Behrns recorded four kills as the Scouts jumped out a 12-5 first-set lead. Shelby-Rising City made a run of their own to pull ahead 15-14.

The Scouts responded with a 9-0 run on three kills and one block from Avery Couch, three aces from Smith and one kill from Keetyn Valentine and Addison Rands.

In set two, it was SRC who took control. The Huskies led 19-13 when David City called its second timeout. After the break, the Scouts flipped the momentum ending the set on a 12-4 win to complete the sweep. The match was tied 23-23 before a point and a Behrns kill sealed the sweep.

"We just need to play a lot cleaner," David City head coach Tali Reeves said. "We made a lot of unforced errors, but once we get those cleaned up, I think we're heading in the right direction."

Couch and Behrns tallied two kills each. Jaiden Ray also served one ace as the Huskies committed two service errors and two violations.

The senior middle led David City with 11 kills. Behrns produced nine kills as Andel recorded 16 assists. Kuhlman dug 17 balls.

In the second match of the day, the Scouts dominated Twin River 25-7 and 25-5. Hailey Glodowski recorded a team-high six kills. Smith and Andel assisted nine kills each. Andel tallied the most digs with eight.

The undefeated North Bend Tigers awaited David City in the title game. The No. 1 team in the state won 25-12 and 25-10. Behrns and Couch posted four kills each. Andel finished with seven assists and Kuhlman posted seven digs.

Couch has provided the senior leadership in the middle, leading the team in kills and blocks. Couch surpassed the century mark in Thursday's four-set win versus Schuyler after posting a season-high 20 kills. On Sept. 20, Couch recorded 18 kills in a five-set loss to 12-1 Cross County.

"She (Couch) put a ball away for us," Reeves said. "This week she's had an amazing week. She's definitely our go-to."

Behrns and Andel have stepped into big roles as freshmen. The duo is second and third on the team in kills and digs while Andel's produced the most assists on the team.

"They are freshmen who are very stoic," Reeves said. "They play six rotations for us and they're doing a really good job. They're a steady presence for us."

David City was 8-6 entering Tuesday's Thayer Central triangular. Reeves described the state of the team at the halfway mark of the season.

"I think the sky is the limit for this team once we can get it figured out," she said. "We got a lot of young players and we're going to have growing pains, which we've had, but once we get it figured out I think this team has so much potential."