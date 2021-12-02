Scouts girls basketball hope to carry momentum from last year

David City girls basketball had one its best seasons in school history in 2020-21 when the Scouts earned 16 wins. It was their highest victory total since 13 in 2014-15.

The program is looking to build off of last year's success, but it'll be a challenge following the graduation of several seniors and the addition of 12 freshman.

But success is often earned by those who expect it regardless of the details. Head coach Sam Schlautman wants the winning attitude to remain even though many of the names and faces may be different.

"I know a lot of people are going to probably think that we lost a good chunk of seniors, so the expectations shouldn't be as high, but I know the senior group is very driven," Schlautman said. "They expect to have success because they worked for it. I'm not expecting a drop off, even thought we did lose a good core from last year.

Among the six seniors who graduated was Lauren Vandenberg. Vandenberg was the was the Scouts' leading scorer and rebounder with 12.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. In total, David City is replacing half of its scoring and 59% of its rebounding.

Two players who will be relied upon to pick up the mantle are Emily Johnson and Neely Behrns. That duo weas David City's second and third-leading scorers, respectively, last season.

"Those two were huge for us last year. Neely (Behrns) is an outstanding shooter and driver and plays great defense. Emily Johnson can shoot about from anywhere on the floor," Schlautman said. "I'm hoping those two are great leaders out on the floor and kind of show the younger girls, as practices go on here before we start hitting games, just what our style of basketball kind of looks like and help some of the girls get up to their level to be able to play."

The are hardest hit by graduation was in the paint. David City is lacking a true post presence and may not be able to develop one before the end of the year. But Schlautman said the strength of the squad will be in its guards. Offensively, that means playing with more tempo.

"Obviously, taking care of the ball and getting good shots is something that we stress a lot. I want that ball kicked up the floor quick if possible, but I also want to make sure that we're not just taking one pass and shooting or one pass and forcing stuff," he said. "Really, the style we want to play is fast at times, but still under control and getting the shots we want."

Defensively, the Scouts will also rely on speed and quickness to play defense all 94 feet. The difficulty may be on the glass where David City figures to have a size disadvantage.

With so many new faces, the Scouts are prepared for some early struggles. Mistakes will be made, Schlautman said, but it can't always be about what goes wrong. He's also looking to highlight what goes right.

"It's just focusing on the little things at practice. We talked about what some of those newcomers, any chance they can get when they're standing on the side watching is to watch how the girls are doing things to hopefully build their skills and their understanding of all we want to do," he said. "I'm sure there will be times throughout the beginning of the year where some girls obviously [make mistakes]. Mistakes happen all the time, and hopefully they can just keep gaining confidence as the year goes on."

There are a handful who know what it took to win 16 games last season. As David City's season starts Thursday against Centennial, Schlautman said he hopes the experienced players provide a blueprint for the incoming newcomers of what it'll take to have similar success.

"I just hope the girls that are returning, if they played varsity or not, can kind of see the work we had to put in to reach that level of success last year," Schlautman said. "Hopefully, those 12 freshmen that are incoming, like I said, we're teaching early to start, but then hopefully turn a corner and start being really competitive and pushing some of those older girls to keep us improving as the year goes on."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.