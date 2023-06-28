COLUMBUS - David City girls basketball played a pair of games in week four of the Scotus Central Catholic summer league on June 20.

The Scouts, coming off a 16-9 season, competed against the Shamrocks and High Plains. David City suffered a 34-18 defeat to Scotus before capping the night with a 31-27 win over High Plains.

"It's been a really good summer," Scouts head coach Sam Schlautman said. "Obviously, we brought a lot back. Emily Ewert was a guard we lost and Avery Couch clearly did a lot of good things for us, especially on the rebounding end. There is still shoes we need to fill even though we brought a lot back and it's been a good summer."

The David City Scouts prided themselves on defense last season. The team allowed just 32 points per game. Offensively, they averaged only 39.7 points per game. No one averaged more than nine points a game.

"Getting 16 wins with a lot of new girls, it was a lot of games because of defense we did win. The one thing we've talked about almost every game is just being more consistent on offense," Schlautman said. "Obviously, there are times where that happens and times where we give it to the other team too much. Missed shots we can live with. Those turnovers ... that's really going to be the difference between last year and this year if we can make that jump of protecting the ball."

Avery Couch and Emily Ewert were the only two seniors on the team last year that played at least 20 games. Last year, freshmen Kamryn Behrns and Kambri Andel and sophomores Meagan Jahde and Addison Kuhlman comprised the top four scoring leaders for David City.

With the majority of the team back, Schlautman said it's made this summer much easier knowing what he has.

"Last summer, we had so much new stuff that I felt like the first two or three weeks of summer league was like this is what we're doing. Let's do it and then it'll be five or six minutes into a game before we did it," Schlautman said. "(Tonight), they come out in a 1-3-1. Last year that would probably be something we're trying to figure out for 10 minutes, but (tonight) we called our 1-3-1 offense and we're in it. I can just kind of sit back and see if we can execute."

As one of the underclassmen who played a significant role last season, Andel acknowledged that inexperience can't be used as an excuse in the winter.

"Last year we were really young and that was just like what people said, but now obviously we're getting older and we need to step up our game," Andel said. "Being young can't be our excuse. We need to improve for sure."

The Scouts were without their top post player in Behrns on June 20 and her presence was missed against Scotus. Led by senior forward Joanna Rusher, the Shamrocks posted 10 offensive rebounds and forced the Scouts into 14 turnovers due to their full-court press.

"We weren't boxing out very good obviously and we were not pushing them back," Jahde said. "We're letting their height take advantage of us, reaching over us and getting rebounds and we're just accepting that when you can't be accepting that. We have to be aggressive and we have to want it more than them."

In their second game of the night, David City led 14-7 with Andel opening the scoring with a steal and layup and Jahde scoring five straight points. She would knock down another three towards the end of the half as David City led 20-13.

David City controlled the game in the second half, leading by as many of eight points after a Jahde bucket with less than nine minutes remaining. The Scouts fended off a late challenge from High Plains.

"We were moving the ball better," Jahde said. "We're getting some good looks, but still our decision-making that's hurting us some but that'll improve as time goes on."

Andel finished third on the team with 8.8 points per game on 42% shooting. The incoming sophomore also recorded 3.6 rebounds and two assists per game. Andel said she's looking to be more aggressive when driving and shooting more outside shots.

"I definitely have more confidence going in compared to coming in last year, but I should know that I need to stay level-headed and continue my abilities," Andel said.

Jahde stepped up as a sophomore as one of just two starters back from 2021-22. She tied Behrns in scoring at 8.9 points per game to go with four steals per game, raising her average from 2.5 steals per game as a freshman.

Jahde said she's looking to improve her shooting, her free throws and knocking down open looks.

"I definitely got more a vocal aspect from my freshman year seeing how Neely (Behrns) and Lili (Eickmeier) ... those guys talking on the court really helped me going into my junior year and sophomore year helping the younger girls and have their back and I'm there for them," Jahde said.

David City competed in the summer league tournament at Scotus on Tuesday to conclude the summer. Schlautman described what he hopes the players take away from the summer.

"It's just taking that next step of OK, we put together a nice season. Can we at the end of the year be playing where we want to be and take it one more level to substate, state and things like that," Schlautman said. "I think after last year and the success they did have as a young group that they can really take that with them and the success we've had this summer. We've had a lot of great camps. We played super tough teams every single week. Those games are really going to help us when we get to season."