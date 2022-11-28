Scouts girls wrestling look to make their mark in first year

David City features a rich boys wrestling history with 38 individual state champions and four team state titles.

On Saturday, the girls will step into the spotlight as the Scout girls wrestling team competes in its first ever tournament in O'Neill. Nine girls will wrestle for David City this season in the second sanctioned high school girls wrestling season in Nebraska.

The Scouts have been practicing alongside the boys team and with boys head coach Tahner Thiem as they learn various techniques and moves to employ during matches. Sophomore Leylani Kasik described what's been the most challenging part.

"Probably getting everything down because a lot of the girls are new on the team," Kasik said. "We know the basics, but we're still slowly learning and the guys already know."

David City girls head coach Chad Lindsley said the learning curve is the toughest part given the complexities of wrestling.

"Wrestling is a hard sport and they're coming in fresh with very minimal knowledge, so in terms of their work ethic and their attitude has been great," Lindsley said. "To me that's going to be the No. 1 thing as we start our program is coming with a good attitude and best effort. That's going to be the vision of how we build that program going forward and our success long range."

Unlike other sports where freshman and sophomores are slightly behind the learning curve compared to upperclassmen, the entire team is starting at the same place and get to learn together.

"It's really new, but we have a really good group of girls that really support each other in a way and who aren't bringing each other down," senior Sidnee Busch said. "It's new to all of us, so it's something we're all learning together as a group, so there's really not a lot that they're better than everyone else because we're at the same level."

All nine David City wrestlers have experienced the sport vicariously through other people's experiences. Busch said her brother wrestles and she's been a manager for the boys team. Senior Carly Schmid was also a manager on the team. Both seniors said they thought the sport looked easy from afar, but Busch said it's been the hardest thing she's done.

Senior Cadence Smaus immersed herself into wrestling with a couple younger brothers competing. Savannah Gregory, another senior, wrestled a little bit in fifth grade and also helped manage with the boys team. Jazmine Palencia, a junior, also had sibling compete in the sport. She said she's always wanted to wrestle, but the school didn't have a team.

Kasik also had a brother who wrestled and she said she would practice against him. Sophomore Cally Schmid also said she had a lot of family wrestle.

Lindsley said the best experience for the wrestlers will be getting mat time in tournaments against other wrestlers outside of their teammates.

"It's impossible to teach everything you're going to see, situations, positions because there's so much feel," he said. "You can learn and be robotic, but it's such a feel sport and your body is going to learn to react in those positions by feeling what's going on."

All the David City wrestlers said they hope to win some matches and take home medals, but they all want to grow and support each other. Palencia is one of the underclassmen on the team and she wants to follow in the footsteps of her brother.

"I've always wanted to be like my brother wrestling wise. I just hope that we all get better together and grow together," Palencia said. "I feel like we're such a family already."

Lindsley said the goal for this season is growth and to have fun. At the end of the season, he said he wants the wrestlers to leave with them saying they're a better athlete and a better wrestler.

"They're setting the legacy here for David City girls wrestling. This is the beginning and nobody is ever going to take that away from them," he said. "I don't care if they have zero losses or if they have 20 losses, they're still part of that legacy. They're going to be able to look back and be a part of that."

Carly and Gregory said you can feel the support from the school as they embark on their first wrestling season. They hope they can shed stereotypes along the way.

"I think it's really cool to say we were all a part of it and now we're all on it and we're starting this for younger generations for the younger girls to watch us and look up to us and say, 'I think I want to do that one day,'" Busch said. "For such a long time, it was looked as a sport that girls can't do. It's not something girls are known for doing. If you do it, you're called a guy. I really hope that, especially at David City, that is thrown away for younger girls and and they know they can follow in our footsteps and be on the team."