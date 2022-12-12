Scouts girls wrestling take home first team trophy

In their second meet in program history, the David City girls wrestling team took home their first team trophy. They claimed runner-up at Saturday's Wood River Invite with 46 points, one point back of the meet winners Wood River.

David City finished the meet with six medalists. Savannah Gregory and Carly Schmid earned gold medals, their first medal. Jazmine Palencia and Cally Schmid captured silver medals for their first hardware of the season.

Laylani Kasik and Sidnee Busch took home their second medal, finishing the meet in second and fourth, respectively.

"They came out and wrestled hard. I'm most excited seeing the growth on the mat. The things we're learning in practice is the same things we're trying to implement and do," Scouts head coach Chad Lindsley said. "I'm starting to see them put it into action on the mat a little bit. That's where you get really excited. We're starting to pick up on things. We're starting to figure things out, so that was really fun to see that part."

While some wrestlers made their wrestling debut on Saturday, Lindsley said he felt the team was more calm at Wood River than they were at O'Neill the week prior.

"It was a smaller meet, so not as many people. Just a more relaxed atmosphere. I think they've been through a meet before, they kind of knew what to expect a little bit so I think that helped," Lindsley said. "Carly and Cally Schmid both wrestled their first tournament this weekend, so they were very, very nervous before their first match."

Gregory (3-2) won her first three matches of her career on Saturday at 145. She pinned St. Paul's Gracie Ackles, Centura's Lonna Patrick and Grand Island's Griselda Lopez to finish atop the podium. Her quickest fall was at 1 minute, 2 seconds against Patrick.

"She (Gregory) struggled up at O'Neill at 0-2. We keep working through some things and talking about staying in better position," Lindsley said. "We're still obviously working, but we took a step forward this week by just staying in a little bit of a better position, moving her feet, things like that and it paid off for her."

Carly won her first and only match of the day at 190 pounds with a 23-second fall of Grand Island Central Catholic's Clara Vargas. Lindsley said Carly bumped up a weight class to help the team out.

"It was one match and it was pretty quick," Lindsley said. "In the blink of an eye, it was over. I think she (Carly) was so worked up and she was emotional afterwards because she was so worked up before."

Kasik won three of her four matches at 170 to improve to 7-2 on the season. She earned first-period pins of Grand Island's Jackelyn Garcia and GICC's Madalyn Renz. In her third bout, Kasik was pinned at 3:13 by St. Paul's Lauren Sladeck. She bounced back in the final round with a 37-second fall of Wood River's Autymn Saul.

Cally secured a silver medal winning two of her four 155 matches. Following a fall defeat in the first round, Schmid pinned Grand Island's Taylin Rhodes at 27 seconds and teammate Busch at 2:13. The day was capped with a defeat against GICC's Bambi Yax at 1:58.

"Cally, she smiles all the time. Just makes everyone feel happy. You can't wipe that smile off her face, so her getting that first win over a Grand Island girl, seeing that big smile coming off," Lindsley said. "Her first match she lost ... I think she's been fighting an injury and she kind of ran out of gas in that third period, so she came out and got the next one. I think it was a big relief off her back there"

In a two-person bracket at 140, Palencia fell to Centura's Hailey Marr by fall at 43 seconds. Busch (5-4) claimed fourth at 155 splitting her four matches. After a pin of Rhodes at 1:12, she lost to Yax and Cally. The senior rebounded in her final match with a pin over Wood River's Caitlin Stafford as time expired in the bout.

Next up for David City is the two-day Valentine Invite beginning on Friday. It'll be the final meet for the Scouts until January.

"I just want to see them compete. Go out there, be aggressive and work through the things that we're working. I can't prepare you for every situation you're going to see. That just comes with time, so the more I'm seeing them react and feel situations, that's what I'm really looking for," Lindsley said. "Are we starting to put two or three moves together at once, not just one and one and one. Starting to put some things together. We're working hard in the practice room. We'll get out there and we'll see what we can do."