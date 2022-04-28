 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scouts golf 10th in home tournament

  • 0
David City Scouts

Chase Campbell and Hayden Forney both broke 100 and David City golf was 10th at its home meet April 20 on a team total of 399.

Campbell posted the best score for the Scouts with a 92. After shooting a 48 on the front nine, Campbell shaved off his back nine score by four strokes.

Forney improved his score by seven strokes on the back nine with a 45 after shooting a 52 the first time through the course. He finished with a 97.

Keaton Busch ended the round with a 103, Tristan Schmit posted a 107 and Cameron Hlavac completed with the 18 holes at 109.

"I was a little disappointed with our front nine total being that it is our home course and low winds, but I was pleased with the way we came back and improved our scores on the back nine," David City head coach Tom VanWinkle said. "We accomplished one of our team goals in breaking 400. I am excited to see how we move forward this season, gaining valuable experience for the years to come."

Yutan won the the team title shooting a 322. Lakeview was the runner-up with a 329.

People are also reading…

Individually, Yutan's Jake Richmond posted the lowest score of the day with a 73. Lakeview's Max Fremarek's 77 was good for second place.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

DAVID CITY INVITE (DAVID CITY)

DAVID CITY -- 

David City Invitational

April 20 at David City Golf Course

Team Standings

  • 1. Yutan 322, 2. Lakeview 329, 3. Heartland 334, 4. Cross County/Osceola 349, 5. Stanton 349, 6. Humphrey St. Francis 352, 7. Cedar Bluffs 356, 8. Friend 370, 9. Twin River 384, 10. David City 399.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Jake Richmond (Yutan) 73
  • 2. Max Fremarek (Lakeview) 77
  • 3. Mason Hiebner (Heartland) 77
  • 4. Kurt Schneider (Lakeview) 79
  • 5. Wyatt Urban (CCO) 80
  • 6. Creek Kennedy (Yutan) 80
  • 7. Jude Elgert (Yutan) 80
  • 8. Jaden Kosch (St. Francis) 81
  • 9. Andrew Dubas (CCO) 81
  • 10. Parker Krusemark (Stanton) 82
  • Chase Campbell 92
  • Haden Forney 97
  • Keaton Busch 103
  • Tristan Schmit 107
  • Cameron Hlavac 109 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scotus girls extend win streak

Scotus girls extend win streak

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer and its three members from Aquinas Catholic earned some much deserved time off over the weekend. Followin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News