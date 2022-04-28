Scouts golf 10th in home tournament

Chase Campbell and Hayden Forney both broke 100 and David City golf was 10th at its home meet April 20 on a team total of 399.

Campbell posted the best score for the Scouts with a 92. After shooting a 48 on the front nine, Campbell shaved off his back nine score by four strokes.

Forney improved his score by seven strokes on the back nine with a 45 after shooting a 52 the first time through the course. He finished with a 97.

Keaton Busch ended the round with a 103, Tristan Schmit posted a 107 and Cameron Hlavac completed with the 18 holes at 109.

"I was a little disappointed with our front nine total being that it is our home course and low winds, but I was pleased with the way we came back and improved our scores on the back nine," David City head coach Tom VanWinkle said. "We accomplished one of our team goals in breaking 400. I am excited to see how we move forward this season, gaining valuable experience for the years to come."

Yutan won the the team title shooting a 322. Lakeview was the runner-up with a 329.

Individually, Yutan's Jake Richmond posted the lowest score of the day with a 73. Lakeview's Max Fremarek's 77 was good for second place.

