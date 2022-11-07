Scouts grew depth among young players

David City experienced growing pains with a young roster this season. The Scouts saw a lot of sophomores and juniors in starting roles with just four seniors on the team.

The Scouts finished the season 1-8, snapping its 16-game losing streak in the season finale with a 39-7 win over Louisville.

"I felt that we grew as a team," David City head coach Robert Evans said. We had a lot of younger kids that stepped up throughout the season and I was pleased with that."

Evans said a challenge of a younger squad is the lack of physical maturity having to go up against bigger juniors and seniors.

"Having some young guys. their physicality isn't there when underclassmen have to go up against juniors and seniors," Evans said.

The Scouts' average margin of defeat was 33.1 points per game. They came close to earning a victory in Week 4, suffering a 24-21 defeat at Tri County. Evans described how he felt they navigated the adversity faced this season.

"We made some changes at practice and stuff like that. I just stress that how important it was to get quality reps because next person up," he said. "If somebody goes down, next person's got to step into that role."

Barrett Andel, Caden Denker, Dominic Prothman and Chase Krafka were the only seniors on the Scouts this season. Andel led the team with 82 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery. Krafka recorded three sacks.

Denker ended the season as the team's leading receiver and with one sack on defense. Prothman finished the year with four tackles.

"Barrett Andel and Caden Denker and Dominic Prothman, those guys they stuck out the program for four years, all through the highs and the lows," Evans said. "I really love those guys because they stuck through it."

Reese Svoboda and Brock Dubbs split time at quarterback. Svoboda completed 11 of 21 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Dubbs threw for 64 yards.

The duo was also David City's top two rushers. Svoboda ran for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. Dubbs finished with over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

"This is the first year Brock (Dubbs) got to play because as a freshman and sophomore he had that foot injury. He played two games as a sophomore and he didn't even play as a freshman. A lot of growth. Just a physical kid," Evans said. "Reese (Svoboda), the kid is just full of energy, love of game, love of life. We were able to move him from slot to quarterback. He's just a student of the game and he's there to get better every day. Just great leadership from those two at the quarterback spot."

Evans said he feels they're building depth at all positions, so if a player goes down with an injury, the backup is right behind him ready to go to fill that hole.

"We got some guys, a couple backups in each spot. We have three quarterbacks competing. We're pretty close to two or three for sure on the line. Three guys almost to that point where we got three sets of linemen. We're starting to build that competition of next guy's up," Evans said.

"If somebody goes down, another one has got to be ready mentality. Where we don't have to consistently move guys around and just plug people in to get by. We're getting that consistency without linemen. Our linemen know what they're doing. Now, it's about the want to."

For David City to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, Evans said he's needs the players to be competing year-round in other sports.

"We still got a few guys that just want to be football players. We need to compete year-round. I highly recommend them doing a winter sport. I highly recommend they do a spring sport," Evans said. "If you want to be fast, you got to practice fast. It's not just because I'm a track coach, but that's what we need. We got to compete year-round."