Scouts learned how to win

Tali Reeves has been part of center stage in Nebraska high school volleyball. Her varsity career included three straight state title matches and two wins.
And she wasn't just seeing it up close riding the bench. Reeves, formerly Tali Fredrickson, left Grand Island Central Catholic as the career leader in digs in a single season, digs in a career and was second overall in career kills.
Needless to say, she's been involved in high drama. However, that doesn't compare to lately, standing on the sideline as she watches her squad put her coaching and training into action.
Often complimented for her composure during the match, Reeves said her appearance hides the tempest inside. If there was one benefit of the COVID pandemic, it was required masks that allowed Reeves to hide in plain sight.
"I thought, as a player, things get stressful," she said with a laugh. "It is 10 times more stressful as a coach."
Reeves had more occasion to suffer through anxiety in the second year of her head coaching duties. David City achieved just its second winning season in the past 12 years, reached the 20-win plateau for the first time in 12 years and won a conference championship for the first time in what Reeves thought was two decades.
A product of all-time Nebraska wins leader Sharon Zavala's system, Reeves is more than familiar with the methods that lead to success. But as much as she wanted to focus on fundamentals, play fast, play tough and set a new standard, Reeves said the most crucial aspect of David City's rise was learning how to win.
"Right after the Malcolm, Milford triangular, something clicked in the girls," she said. "They learned how to fight and they learned how to win.
"(We were) more consistent, and when the games got close at the end, we fought."
Milford and Malcolm were actually a pair of losses on a Thursday night. The Scouts bounced back two days later with a 2-1 showing at the Fairbury Invite. They didn't lose again for two weeks. In between, David City won 11 in a row and took a 5-7 record to 16-7.
Sutton put an end to the streak but a new one started that went for six matches in a row and through the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.
Players were beginning to show more emotion, play with more confidence and believe in their abilities.
Lauren Vandenberg had double digit kills in nine of those 11 wins and twice had 20 or more. Neely Behrns had a season-high 20 digs in one match and added 19 more two matches later. Avery Couch had 24 total blocks including one match with seven. Setter Payton Andel had three matches with 35 or more assists including a season-high 37. In the second winning streak, Maya Couch had four straight matches with double digit kills - half of the matches in which she achieved that feat.
"We finally played to our potential. A lot of girls, I think they finally figured out their role, and they did it perfectly," Reeves said. "We struggled last year with not having that go-to person, the one that can put the ball away, and we ended up with four of them on the team."
If there's a stain it was in how the year closed. David City took the opening set from Columbus Scotus in the first round of the subdistrict tournament then lost the next three due in large part to 13 receiving errors.
It was a sudden and shocking end to a year that promised so much. Now, a mostly new crop of Scouts will take up the mantle and carry the vision of the program forward.
Five players who appeared in at least 30 sets will return. Behrns was third in kills and tops in digs. Avery Couch led in blocks. Lili Eickmeier contributed more than 100 digs. Emily Johnson had 29 aces. Kaidence Morlan played in 17 matches.
Graduating are Vandenberg, tops in kills and aces, Maya couch, right behind Vandenberg in kills, Blum, second in digs, Andel, the starting setter, and two other players.
While that's a concern, Reeves believes that group left the program in a new place. Next year's team may not be able to pick up right where this one left off, but it has a better mentality to rely on. The SNC win provides a new rallying point that has been missing in David City for decades.
"We beat some good teams in the winning streak, and then in the SNC tournament, we didn't even drop a set," Reeves said. "Just seeing those younger girls be there to witness it and know what we're capable of was huge for the program.
"A couple years ago that was something that was probably out of reach for us. To have them accomplish that is such a big thing for our program. It gives those younger girls something to go for every year. Instead of just playing in the tournament, we're there to win it."
