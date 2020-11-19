Scouts learned how to win

"Right after the Malcolm, Milford triangular, something clicked in the girls," she said. "They learned how to fight and they learned how to win.

"(We were) more consistent, and when the games got close at the end, we fought."

Milford and Malcolm were actually a pair of losses on a Thursday night. The Scouts bounced back two days later with a 2-1 showing at the Fairbury Invite. They didn't lose again for two weeks. In between, David City won 11 in a row and took a 5-7 record to 16-7.

Sutton put an end to the streak but a new one started that went for six matches in a row and through the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.

Players were beginning to show more emotion, play with more confidence and believe in their abilities.

Lauren Vandenberg had double digit kills in nine of those 11 wins and twice had 20 or more. Neely Behrns had a season-high 20 digs in one match and added 19 more two matches later. Avery Couch had 24 total blocks including one match with seven. Setter Payton Andel had three matches with 35 or more assists including a season-high 37. In the second winning streak, Maya Couch had four straight matches with double digit kills - half of the matches in which she achieved that feat.