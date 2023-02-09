David City boys basketball competed for its first Southern Nebraska Conference title in a decade on Saturday, squaring off against Fillmore Central at Centennial.

The Scouts jumped out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter before the Panthers grabbed the lead 33-29 entering the fourth.

In a back-and-forth final frame, David City junior Brock Dubbs tied the game on a bucket in the lane in the final second sending the game to overtime.

Clayton Zavodny put the Scouts ahead 45-43 on a floater in the paint. On the ensuing possession, Fillmore Central senior Keegan Theobald hit a fadeaway 3-pointer on the wing over Caden Denker to put the Panthers in the lead in the final minute.

David City inbounded the ball with 3 seconds left after a whistle was blown. Cameron Hlavac fired up an open three, but the shot rolled off the rim capping a 46-45 overtime defeat.

"They just hit some big shots down the stretch. That Theobald kid, he hit a stepback three over Caden Denker. Awesome defense. Hand in his face," Scouts head coach Todd Schulze said. "Just a great back-and-forth game. I'm just so proud of how our kids kind of learn within a year's time to compete on the big stage."

Dubbs scored 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Zavodny produced 11 points and four rebounds. Denker finished with seven points and six rebounds. As a team, David City shot 52%.

"We seemed to be getting to the hoop anytime that we wanted early on and then it got a lot more tough for us to get there. Struggled against their switching man-to-man," Schulze said. "We knew that was coming. We saw that against Heartland. We saw that against Wilber, so we thought at least we've seen this and we'll be ready for but that definitely affected us and types of shots we were taking."

Defensively, after an injury to Fillmore Central's best post player Dan Stoner, David City was looking to contain Kiffin Theobald from deep. Reese Svoboda took that assignment defending the Panthers sophomore.

"We really had a disciplined effort. We felt that (Kiffin) Theobald was going to be a guy to just heave up a bunch of threes. I think maybe he got one or two off," Schulze said. "Reese Svoboda face-guarded him all night long and just didn't give him any open looks. To their credit, they had other guys who stepped up and made plays."

David City won a combined eight games over the past three years. Seniors Denker, Dominic Prothman and Carlos Vazquez endured the long road that led to Saturday's championship game appearance.

"To get that close and not have it, it stings but I think the more time goes on, I think those guys will realize just how great of a season that they're having and how great of a tournament run they had," Schulze said. "Just doing what they did the game before just to get to the championship game was amazing. It was a great run."

In last Thursday's semifinal, David City earned a comeback 55-49 victory over Wilber-Clatonia. Denker and Dubbs scored 20 points each for the Scouts, combining for 13-of-21 shooting. Zavodny tallied 11 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds.

On Jan. 31, the Scouts opened the conference tournament with a 55-46 win over Heartland. Zavodny scored 17 points on 50% shooting. Dubbs and Denker scored 14 points each and combined for 14 rebounds, five assists and seven steals.

The Scouts are 12-8 entering Thursday's game at Madison. On Friday, they'll host their final home game of the season against Wilber-Clatonia.

"When you look at the teams we have left, those are all teams are good enough to beat us if we don't show up but I think they're also teams that if we bring our A-game, we can win three games," Schulze said. It would be nice to build some momentum again, go get three of those games or at least two of them and then we got a subdistrict that's winnable. It's not going to be easy, but we feel we got a chance to compete and get to a district final.

"Certainly, we need to be healthy and fine-tune and add a few different things that teams haven't seen yet to kind of get ourselves ready."

David City girls

The Scouts went 1-2 in the SNC Tournament, defeating Fairbury in the first round 44-27 on Jan. 30. In the quarterfinals, they lost to Thayer Central in a rematch from three days earlier. Titans prevailed in the rematch 37-30.

David City ended the tournament Saturday with a 40-32 defeat against Sutton in the consolation game.

The Scouts are 13-8 and will face Madison and Wilber-Clatonia Friday and Saturday, respectively, to close out the regular season.