COLUMBUS - David City boys basketball entered last week's Class C1-5 subdistrict tournament as the No. 2 seed.

The Scouts took care of business in the semifinals against North Bend winning 67-48, setting up a subdistrict final against Scotus Central Catholic.

Both teams had big turnaround seasons. Scotus won four games last season while David City posted three victories. This season, both reached at least 15 wins and competed for their respective conference championships.

On Thursday, the Scouts overcame a slow start to take a seven-point lead in the third quarter. However, the Shamrocks broke a 38-38 tie in the final second of the third ending the game on a 20-12 run to win 58-50 and advance to a district final.

"It was a different matchup (tonight). They feature two bigs, which is something we haven't seen much all year but I think we matched up well against them. The end of the first half, we hit that shot to tie it up and at halftime, it was anybody's game," Scouts senior Caden Denker said. "Props to them. They hit shots late in the game, but I think we battled back as a team. It was a game of runs. In the end, we fell short but I'm so proud of this team."

The Scouts fell behind 7-2, leading to an early timeout. David City then trailed 21-15 in the second quarter, but the Scouts ended the first half on an 11-5 run as Denker knocked down a 3-pointer at the first half buzzer to tie the game at 26-26.

The first 2:04 of the first half was controlled by David City as field goals from Brock Dubbs and Reese Svoboda and a three from Denker grew the lead to 33-26.

Scotus tied the game at 38-38 in the final minute of the third on a free throw from sophomore Cohen Pelan. The sophomore drew another shooting foul, this time with 0.7 seconds left, to push the Shamrocks into a 40-38 lead entering the fourth.

David City called timeout with 3:55 remaining in regulation trailing 49-41 as the Shamrocks made three field goals and one 3-pointer. The closest the Scouts got was 56-50 in the final minute of the game.

Scouts head coach Todd Schulze said he felt the team played with confidence and they weren't passive.

"Their 1-3-1 zone was a nice 1-3-1 zone. It pretty much all game long forced us to hit outside shots. In the first half we hit some," Schulze said. "The second we kind of sprinkled in a few, but the longer that game goes, yeah you might just be down four or six but you know might get one shot each possession and it's an outside shot. You probably overthink a little bit before you shoot."

Denker finished the game with 22 points, surpassing Kyle Hilger's school record for career points at 1,312.

"I'm very proud of him (Denker). Just probably the frustration he had to deal with the previous three seasons," Schulze said. "For him to get that record, just a great accomplishment for him but I think more than anything he was so pleased to just have a fun senior season."

The senior class won just eight games over his first three seasons. This year, he led the Scouts to 16 win this season, their most in a season in a decade.

They helped David City reached its first Southern Nebraska Conference championship game in a decade and win its first postseason game since 2014-15.

"Coach Schulze has talked all year about this team has the hardest job of any other team," Denker said. "To go from eight wins in three years to 16 in one, it shows the progress and the dedication and our guys bring to practice, into games and our mindset that we play with and try to bring every day."

Schulze praised Denker along with fellow seniors Carlos Vazquez-Zavala and Dominic Prothman for sticking with the process and turning around the program.

"I'll most those guys. I asked a lot of them. It was a lot of change to take. They have done a great job of laying a foundation of what we can build on," Schulze said. "They had to do the hard work. They had to do the dirty work of learning how to compete. Just so, so proud of those seniors for helping us do that."

On Feb. 21, David City took down North Bend behind 24 points from Denker, 16 from Cameron Hlavac and 12 from Dubbs.

The Scouts will return the core of its roster with Denker the lone graduating starter. Dubbs, Reese Svoboda and Hlavac took big steps forward with Clayton Zavodny orchestrating the offense as the team's point guard in his first season at David City.

"We belong. That's what I talked to our guys about going from a year ago, the worst team in C-1, a laughing stock. We proved, even though we lost this game, we proved over the course of the season that we belong," Schulze said. "That we know how to compete. That's what I was proud of that our guys just continued to do that. We didn't really lose any faith or all until there was about 12 seconds left on the clock. Proud of our guys for keeping their heads up."