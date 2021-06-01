Scouts miss out on state golf

Jordan Kracl was one shot away and the David City boys golf team was three spots away in the team standings at the Class C-2 district meet in Oakland on May 17.

The top 10 players and the top three teams qualified for the state meet at Kearney Country Club on May 25-26.

Kracl was one shot away from tying two others in 10th place with a round of 80 and earning the final individual invite. David City shot 356 as a team and was 25 shots away from Aquinas Catholic in third place.

"It just wasn't our day," coach Tom VanWinkle said. "I want to say thank you to my five golfers. It has been awesome to watch these guys grow from managers in junior high to the men they have become as they graduate."

Kracl's round of 81 included a 41 on the front and a 40 on the back. He totaled seven pars, seven bogeys, two double bogeys and two birdies. Eliminating either one of those double bogeys would have earned him a ticket to state.

Ethan Zegers shot 41-44 for a 13-over 85, Keyan Helgoth put together a 44-48 92, Simon Shindler short 45-53 for a 98 and Kordell Abel put together a 52-47 99.